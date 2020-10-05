Sean Davis is reporting at The Federalist Monday that multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials have told him that CIA Director Gina Haspel is banking on a Trump loss in November so that key documents in the Russian collusion hoax can be kept under wraps until a Biden administration buries them forever.

Multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials told @FDRLST that CIA Director Gina Haspel has repeatedly lied to the WH about the status of key Russiagate documents and is personally banking on a Trump loss in November to keep key documents hidden. https://t.co/fVtsQ4CxFC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 5, 2020

Davis writes:

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel is personally blocking the declassification and release of key Russiagate documents in the hopes that President Donald Trump will lose his re-election bid, multiple senior U.S. officials told The Federalist. The officials said Haspel, who served under former CIA Director John Brennan as the spy agency’s station chief in London in 2016 and 2017, is concerned that the declassification and release of documents detailing what the CIA was doing during the 2016 election and the 2017 transition could embarrass the CIA and potentially even implicate Haspel herself. “Haspel and [FBI Director Christopher] Wray both want Trump to lose, because it’s the only chance they have of keeping their jobs,” one senior intelligence official told The Federalist. “They’re banking on Biden winning and keeping them where they are.”

The Federalist reported last week that “Haspel had emerged as the primary roadblock to declassification of materials showing that the U.S. intelligence community knew prior to the 2016 election that the allegations that Trump colluded with Russia were themselves the products of Russian disinformation.”

Richard Grenell knows how to declassify documents and do it quickly.

