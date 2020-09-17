If you’re a Republican, and especially a former member of the Trump administration, who’s voting for Joe Biden in November, there are a lot of media outlets who want to feature you. The big draw in the Washington Post’s interview with Vice President Mike Pence’s former homeland security aide is that she’s voting for Biden because of President Trump’s “flat-out disregard for human life” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Pence aide says she will vote for Biden because of Trump’s ‘flat out disregard for human life’ during pandemic. By ⁦@jdawsey1⁩ https://t.co/19jxzvwLZa — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) September 17, 2020

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs looked into the story and found this interesting tidbit:

“I would not tell anyone I care about to take a vaccine that launches prior to the election. I would listen to the experts and the unity in pharma. … wait to make sure that this vaccine is safe and not a prop tied to an election," ex VP homeland security aide Olivia Troye says. https://t.co/XqDsLk7iRe — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 17, 2020

She wouldn’t tell anyone she cares about to take a vaccine that launches prior to the election. What if Trump wins? Will she encourage her loved ones to wait another four years to take the vaccine?

Very cool how the press is helping to mainstream anti vaxxing again. https://t.co/Nmv5Y6WMV3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Do these people think that Trump is going to magically order a fake vaccine of like sugar water, that then thousands of CDC officials will fall in line and simply distribute to doctors all over the country who will also administer or not test it? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

This is QAnon level batshittery being mainstreamed by members of the mainstream press simply because the person pushing it does not like Mike Pence. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Amplifying the voice of an anti-vaxxer is irresponsible. — Marc Damon (@MarcDamon9) September 17, 2020

Dangerous antivax conspiracy theories — NOOKtacular (@nooktacular) September 17, 2020

It’s possible to not support trump and also not go Loco anti-Vaxxer here folks. Trust science — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) September 17, 2020

Because the vaccines will suddenly be safer AFTER the election? — gamblin rebel (@dunkin1008) September 17, 2020

Y'all know Trump's not in the basement cooking up a vaccine, right? It's private pharma companies, being tested & monitored by the CDC & FDA. And, whatever vaccine that gets through while Trump is in office will be the exact same vaccine you'll take *if* Biden wins. — Big_A (@asomer) September 17, 2020

The pharma companies are developing the vaccines, Trump isn't in a lab somewhere. No pharma company will release a vaccine they doesn't think is safe. The massive liability that would open them up to precludes it. Do you think tens of thousands of people will collude on this? — Uncovered (@UncoverFacts) September 17, 2020

So she would take a vaccine after the election?? What does that tell you? Politics over health/country. Just to be clear, the current Presidential term ends in January. Whether vaccine is ready next month, November or December, it’s the same rollout plan. — Mark Snark (@thesnarkmark) September 17, 2020

So when a vaccine company approves their vaccine, and the CDC approves it, and Fauci gets one, is it ok to take? — B (@BCamTX) September 17, 2020

So an aide to somebody who doesn't work for anyone involved has misgivings about a vaccine? Ok. Hey, my dry cleaner is free to talk — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) September 17, 2020

Zero difference to anti-vaxxers who distrust "Big Pharma" or the FDA, EMA, and co. — C_NUTS (@Najari_cay) September 17, 2020

Trump made the left anti-vaxxers. Incredible accomplishment, really — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) September 17, 2020

Growing the anti-vaxxer community, one tweet at a time. — Anne (@anne_lh3) September 17, 2020

Absolutely insane. Anyone saying this shouldn’t be taken seriously. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 17, 2020

Alex welcomes you into the conspirators lounge…. pic.twitter.com/dANFllewQ8 — Chris (@CA_702) September 17, 2020

Let's make the whole country anti vaxx. Good call! — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) September 17, 2020

Dems don’t believe science. They believe bias. Their #ScienceMatters stance is complete bullshit. — Joe Biden Sux (@redstater2016) September 17, 2020

Imagine crossing your fingers that a vaccine not be developed before the election because you think it would help Trump. Here’s Pence’s take:

VP Pence dismisses sharp criticism of Pres Trump from former Coronavirus aide Olivia Troye. She said Trump was more concerned about the economy and his re-election than human life. Pence says her comments read "like one more disgruntled employee” playing election year politics. pic.twitter.com/9wAZisVbd6 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 17, 2020

