If you’re a Republican, and especially a former member of the Trump administration, who’s voting for Joe Biden in November, there are a lot of media outlets who want to feature you. The big draw in the Washington Post’s interview with Vice President Mike Pence’s former homeland security aide is that she’s voting for Biden because of President Trump’s “flat-out disregard for human life” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs looked into the story and found this interesting tidbit:

She wouldn’t tell anyone she cares about to take a vaccine that launches prior to the election. What if Trump wins? Will she encourage her loved ones to wait another four years to take the vaccine?

Trending

Imagine crossing your fingers that a vaccine not be developed before the election because you think it would help Trump. Here’s Pence’s take:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-vaxxercoronavirusDonald TrumpelectionJoe BidenMike PenceOlivia Troyevaccine