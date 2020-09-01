Our apologies for posting two Joy Reid pieces so closely together, but she really is making the most of her new show. And speaking of apologies, should we expect one from Reid, who said Tuesday that President Trump is radicalizing his followers to act “the way Muslims act”?

i’m not gonna say it… oh wait, i am: this is, without a hint of sarcasm, LITERALLY Islamophobia https://t.co/XxMNpDAi4V — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2020

Here’s the same clip with much better sound:

Trump supporters are acting like “Muslims act.” – Joy Reid, President of the Tolerant Left ™️pic.twitter.com/BQgKBwgEoL — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

Uh-oh … CAIR National doesn’t seem too pleased:

.@JoyAnnReid’s “hot take” on “leaders of the Muslim world” encouraging violence and “the way Muslims act.” https://t.co/pZRkFlVY4p — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) September 1, 2020

Joy Reid tomorrow: “I was hacked!” — Jason W. (@cobalt5050) September 1, 2020

siraj, it’s the russians’ fault. — ♡ 𝙠 𝙞 𝙢 ♡ (@wunderkimmy) September 1, 2020

she got that neuralink chip. it's hacked to all hell — Nik Rok (@astoldbyNGR) September 1, 2020

dare i say an apology is not enough — Bes🌹 (@besf0rt) September 1, 2020

never exlude the possibility that someone hacked the broadcast though! — Bes🌹 (@besf0rt) September 1, 2020

never ever associate muslims, which make up 1/4 of humanity, with something bad as a default. for example, don't say "muslims do [bad thing], but not all muslims", it is islamophobic. the "but not all" isn't saving you. same way you don't do this with any other marginalized group — Bes🌹 (@besf0rt) September 1, 2020

So she's homophobic and islamaphobic? — Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 (@WTPatty) September 1, 2020

The faces on the panelists though — Renea Feder (@FederRenea) September 1, 2020

Even Jen Rubin was like wtf is she saying… — Manipulated Media™ (@thc_media) September 1, 2020

I’ll give Jen some credit, when Joy said what she said, it looks like she made a slight cringe face. — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) September 1, 2020

Hope Jen Rubin enjoys her new friends. — TJ Waggoner (@tjwaggoner) September 1, 2020

Oops, mask slipped a bit — Sargentwhitey (@sargentwhitey) September 1, 2020

Where’s Wajahat when you need him. — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) September 1, 2020

I never thought @MSNBC could find someone worse than Al Sharpton, but I was wrong. — Passable Gamer (@GamerPassable) September 1, 2020

The term you are looking for @JoyAnnReid is Islamic terrorists. Not 'Muslims'. FFS 🤦🤦 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 1, 2020

Woah. There is so much wrong with this I don't know where to start! — 🇺🇸Jill – Silent Majority (@jrevelotis) September 1, 2020

Waiting for prominent member of Muslim community to comment — american blonde 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@americanblonde9) September 1, 2020

Reid has TDS so badly that when she thinks of Trump supporters she thinks of … Muslims.

Wait, wait, wait a minute. Is she implying that Muslim leaders promote violence? That can’t be. I’ve been told for years that it’s a religion of peace. — TC (@tcorbitt20) September 1, 2020

The MSM networks are competing for nutty, nuttier and nuttiest networks. — James Miley (@wellingtonmiley) September 1, 2020

It's so gratifying to watch these hypocrites get caught in their own web of virtue signaling phoniness. — Adkins57 (@Adkins571) September 1, 2020

Left can get away with saying absolutely anything these days. She will get off scott free — John DelVento (@delventotime) September 1, 2020

She says this as people walk the streets of Oakland chanting “death to America”. She needs to get a grip — LIVE FREE OR DIE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CASAFINA) September 1, 2020

Yep. Those are Trump supporters out there chanting “Death to America.”

