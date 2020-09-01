Our apologies for posting two Joy Reid pieces so closely together, but she really is making the most of her new show. And speaking of apologies, should we expect one from Reid, who said Tuesday that President Trump is radicalizing his followers to act “the way Muslims act”?

Here’s the same clip with much better sound:

Uh-oh … CAIR National doesn’t seem too pleased:

Reid has TDS so badly that when she thinks of Trump supporters she thinks of … Muslims.

Yep. Those are Trump supporters out there chanting “Death to America.”

