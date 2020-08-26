We knew we were in for a treat when Ric Grenell was up to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. Grenell went after the globalists and proudly reclaimed the “nationalist” label. He spoke of President Trump ending the endless wars of previous administrations. And speaking of previous administrations, Grenell didn’t hesitate to tell the story of the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration:

"Obama-Biden secretly launched a surveillance operation on Trump campaign, silenced the many brave intelligence officials who spoke up against it. They presented bogus information as facts. They lied to judges. Then they classified anything that undermined their case." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 27, 2020

"And after Donald Trump won the election, when they should have continued the American tradition of helping the president-elect transition into the White House, they tried instead to undercut him even more." Grenell on Russia collusion hoax — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 27, 2020

Here’s another great line:

"President Trump also sent an aircraft in the middle of night to deal with Iran. But that plane was on a different mission – an air strike to take out the head of Iran’s terror machine who plotted the deaths of Americans." –@RichardGrenell — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2020

In his #HistorRIC speech, @RichardGrenell throws a BLOWTORCH to DC swamp globalists seeking to thwart the America First agenda! As an Iraq war veteran, I’m AGAINST endless wars. They hurt America.

Ric gets it. Trump gets it. EPIC #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/SekYnZSYKl — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) August 27, 2020

Here’s the speech in case you missed it: