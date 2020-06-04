As Twitchy reported back on May 24, Twitter decided to dedicate one of its Twitter Moments to a viral video of Memorial Day weekend crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The caption read:

Images and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations at the Lake of the Ozarks are leaving many stunned. Missouri authorities do permit restaurants and businesses to open, “provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures” are properly adhered to. The state has over 11,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has recorded 676 deaths.

Are you stunned? We were stunned:

Well, the coronavirus lockdown crowd is always saying, “Wait two weeks,” and if that doesn’t pan out in a spike in COVID-19 cases, they say, “Wait two more weeks.”

The St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting, however, that the state is saying it found no additional cases of COVID-19 arising from the pool party.

The Post-Dispatch reports:

The large crowds of people at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend have not led to any more reported cases of COVID-19, Missouri’s top health official health department said Wednesday.

“The answer, to our knowledge, is no,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said when asked whether more cases have come from the gatherings, photos of which showed throngs of people close together without wearing masks.

We don’t recall there being a huge spike in Michigan either two weeks after the anti-lockdown protests by “domestic terrorists” in Lansing.

The experiment in human sacrifice.

But you can’t contract the coronavirus while protesting racism and police brutality; it’s science.

