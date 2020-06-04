As Twitchy reported back on May 24, Twitter decided to dedicate one of its Twitter Moments to a viral video of Memorial Day weekend crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The caption read:

Images and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations at the Lake of the Ozarks are leaving many stunned. Missouri authorities do permit restaurants and businesses to open, “provided that the limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures” are properly adhered to. The state has over 11,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has recorded 676 deaths.

Are you stunned? We were stunned:

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

Well, the coronavirus lockdown crowd is always saying, “Wait two weeks,” and if that doesn’t pan out in a spike in COVID-19 cases, they say, “Wait two more weeks.”

The St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting, however, that the state is saying it found no additional cases of COVID-19 arising from the pool party.

No new COVID-19 cases from Lake of the Ozarks crowds, Missouri health director says https://t.co/01d4quOeZR — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 4, 2020

The Post-Dispatch reports:

The large crowds of people at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend have not led to any more reported cases of COVID-19, Missouri’s top health official health department said Wednesday. “The answer, to our knowledge, is no,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said when asked whether more cases have come from the gatherings, photos of which showed throngs of people close together without wearing masks.

We don’t recall there being a huge spike in Michigan either two weeks after the anti-lockdown protests by “domestic terrorists” in Lansing.

But the blue checkmark brigade on Twitter told me differently! pic.twitter.com/kdAfYLUtJ1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 4, 2020

They’ll respond with, “just wait two more weeks!” @ClayTravis — Billy Keen (@billykeentex) June 4, 2020

gOtTa wAiT tWo mOrE wEeKs rOb — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) June 4, 2020

2 more weeks — Travis (@trav19purdue) June 4, 2020

But but but…….they said…..nevermind. — Jim Gumm (@JimGumm) June 4, 2020

Just wait 6 more weeks — Dude Be Careful (@DudeBeCareful) June 4, 2020

Journos thought they would all die😂 — Tyler J Penley (@TylerJacobP) June 4, 2020

They obviously died alone in their house and nobody has noticed yet. This is the only logical explanation. — B-rent (@RealBrentMoyers) June 4, 2020

If they would’ve only burned the place down we could celebrate this news. — Change for a One (@tortugaburger) June 4, 2020

They’re all asymptomatic Clay — Dick Fitzwell (@Dick_Fitzwel1) June 4, 2020

Clay, the blue check marks have moved onto racism. — Paul McIntosh (@mistaken4193) June 4, 2020

Some of these people want the outbreak to continue so bad that you can just see it in their responses. I feel sad for them. — Leonard Garland (@lgarland4) June 4, 2020

I am guessing the same prognosticators that ventured Georgia was engaging in an "experimentation in human carnage" made this grand prediction — Joseph Aubry (@joew8302) June 4, 2020

The experiment in human sacrifice.

Weird how that’s not front page news like it was when it was happening…. — Mike Occhipinti,CSCS (@BodyShopStudio) June 4, 2020

It is almost like science was right when they said heat and humidity (and chlorine) kill this. Imagine that. — Mike (@Mikebpi) June 4, 2020

Do me a favor…scroll through the comments and I bet you will find 1 person who will legit argue that it's 3 weeks before the onset of symptoms. Because, that's the new number. 3. Two weeks was so 2 weeks ago. I'm not going to scroll…but I know the comment is there… — ImYourHuckleberry (@imyourh35379927) June 4, 2020

The riots and protest crowds make the Ozarks look like small potatoes — Mark Wilson (@wraymark) June 4, 2020

But you can’t contract the coronavirus while protesting racism and police brutality; it’s science.

It’s almost like 99% of young people are in no danger of COVID. Oh wait we’ve known that for months. — Andrew Dinwoodie (@Dwood211) June 4, 2020

I’ve been in those pools. The last thing you need to worry about getting is COVID-19. — Frat Dad Brad (@RealBradPassini) June 4, 2020

Me now after being locked up in my house for 2 months pic.twitter.com/LGREQcYXXr — BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) June 4, 2020

C'mon Clay. There's still 4 days left before most of them are dead.😆 — P_Blue (@blue8505) June 4, 2020

wait two more weeks — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) June 4, 2020

