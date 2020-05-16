As Twitchy reported Friday, a reporter from News 12 Long Island was confronted by some protesters at a coronavirus lockdown protest and though he kept his reporting objective, he had to relay that the level of anger directed at him by protesters was alarming:

This was the finished product, which accompanied another tweet with the raw video of him being confronted.

I'll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Of course, there was much hand-wringing among media types:

Encouraging this hate will lead to a reporter getting killed. Trump is literally putting peoples’ lives in danger.https://t.co/ZJ23x380RC — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 16, 2020

Yeah, tell it to Steve Scalise.

As if reporter Kevin Vesey hadn’t made himself the center of the story enough, he followed up with yet another “behind the scenes” video:

This is video is for anyone who wants a more in-depth look at yesterday's Facebook live segment. I explain what was happening behind the scenes, and what was going through my mind at the time. https://t.co/j3lSfnfTBr — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 15, 2020

“Learn more about his story and the moments that have since captured the media world.” Admittedly, the protesters could have been more level-headed, but why do we never see this level of coverage when Antifa grabs people’s cameras out of their hands and sucker-punches Andy Ngo in the back of the head, takes his equipment, and pours a concrete milkshake over him.

THAT’S alarming? That’s a peaceful protest. No violence. No rioting. No looting. Where is your piece calling the anger from the far left Antifa protests alarming? Did you walk through the middle of those protests? https://t.co/bM23u406fm — Judge Alex Ferrer (@judgealexferrer) May 16, 2020

I wonder how many folks are “reliving the moment” they lost their business or were unable to get treatment for their “non-covid” illness while you recount this harrowing affair 🙄You made yourself the story. You aren’t a journalist. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 16, 2020

What he should have said is, “Here’s a recap of me getting my ass handed to me. How dare the peasants embarrass me like that?!” — CollusionDelusion⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@hilderbrand_j) May 16, 2020

From the Greatest Generation to the Most Pathetic Generation. These Karens wouldn’t have made it off the boats on D-Day. — PM Rushmore (@PmRushmore) May 16, 2020

Waaaaaa. I’m a victim. Check out all of my tweets about how I was abused. Grow up — China is asshoe (@agentx420) May 16, 2020

Do I frighten you?? Then you're not a real reporter. pic.twitter.com/AiUuUnHKaw — MikelRodz79 (@MRodz79) May 16, 2020

Oh, dear. Such a brave firefighter. — Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) May 16, 2020

Omg act like you were in danger. It wasn’t antifa you were showing up to. Also, quick scroll through your page I think those “local people” knew exactly where your stance was there Kev. Anyone that feels sorry for you or like you did some amazing story should be ashamed — Ben House (@bhouse69) May 16, 2020

OMG! was that soccer mom rude to you?!! 😱 How dare she?! — Free Agent Bot (@Strutstuff1) May 16, 2020

Nobody gives a damn. — Funky Winkerbeam (@winkerbeam) May 16, 2020

You are non essential. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸guyguyerson⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@guyguyerson8) May 16, 2020

Bro, I was a cop for 20 years. I’ve been cursed at, spat at, swung on, had death wished upon myself and my family, been called a racist, a Nazi, been flipped off, and basically had taken the brunt of people’s frustrations for my whole career. CRY ME A RIVER, #FakeNews — AnInformedPopulace (@TwlightZoneFan) May 16, 2020

I get it now. People are angry and scared that they’re losing their businesses and jobs. They said mean things to you so the story is all about you. Thanks Kevin! — Jeff Hoover (@JeffHoover42) May 16, 2020

Journalism 101…some fundamental tenets: Be accurate; be fair; don’t make yourself the story. — C (@CVJeep) May 16, 2020

Don't make the news about yourself. — MikelRodz79 (@MRodz79) May 16, 2020

You are not the story. — Pete (@readynow16) May 16, 2020

My hero, your Vietnam. God bless you and your fake trauma and fake news. — BigB (@BambinoGesus) May 16, 2020

Jim Acosta is right: It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

