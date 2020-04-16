We don’t know if Joe Biden sexually harassed former staffer Tara Reade — he’s not talking and the media isn’t asking; what we do know is a search of CNN’s website for “Christine Blasey Ford” pulls up 700 articles but absolutely zero hits for “Tara Reade.”

The thing is, anything you can say about Blasey Ford you can also say about Reade. Reade stayed mostly silent until it was clear Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee for president; Blasey Ford stayed silent until Brett Kavanaugh had been nominated to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. What would either woman have to gain?

Tom Elliott of Grabien Media put together this great supercut of possible Biden running mates (all women) speaking out about Blasey Ford: how they believe her, how she’s credible, how she has nothing to gain, how courageous she is for coming forward. If this doesn’t give you the current standing of the #MeToo movement, nothing will.

SUPERCUT! Alas, Biden's VP candidates all take sexual assault allegations seriously pic.twitter.com/XkXXKDWgTL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 16, 2020

Even candidate Hillary Clinton put out a video saying that all women have a right to be heard and believed.

I thought Pocohontas was ready to scalp Bloomberg about the way he treated women and now she is ready to be #CreepyJoeBiden 's running mate and endorse him?? — Dorothy Zbornak (@DottietheGolden) April 16, 2020

Yeah, she eviscerated Michael Bloomberg at the debate for allegedly calling a woman a “horse-faced lesbian” and then demanded he release all his former female employees from their nondisclosure agreements.

Remember when Warren challenged Bloomberg on the debate stage to release women from non disclosure agreements? Think she’ll tell Biden to open his archives at the Univ of Delaware, where Reade says her complaint from 1993 is documented? Don’t bet your life. — Tom Novitske (@Tommers71) April 16, 2020

It would be a great segment to have these clowns asked why it was such a great display of courage when Ford came forward, but why those same principles don’t apply with Reade’s story. Just please tell us why — Worn Standard (@wornstandard) April 16, 2020

The very end is the best. Harris: “I believe her. I’m mean she’s pretty specific about the structure of the house where it happened.” I really hope he picks Harris. She won’t be able to make it through the campaign without exposing how terrible of a person she is for all 2 see — Not a Globalist (@Not_a_Globalist) April 16, 2020

They’re all full of 💩, every single one of them. #metoo only applies to attacking conservatives. — Some Call Me….Tim (@TimothyRyans) April 16, 2020

Hypocrites all of them!! — Samantha Jones (@Samantha_J9) April 16, 2020

Pence should invite Tara Reade to the VP debate…. — John Breads (@JohnBreads) April 16, 2020

You might be shocked to hear that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (a big Bernie supporter) actually believes Reade has a right to be heard:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "It's legitimate to talk about" allegations against Joe Biden https://t.co/3qlDg9UcwC pic.twitter.com/zBDGFKT71J — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2020

She took a beating in the comments for that one; #MeToo is deader than dead now that Biden’s almost certainly the nominee.

