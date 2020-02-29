Our thanks to Stephen Miller (aka @redsteeze) for catching this. We’d seen a few people commenting on a piece from the New York Post’s Page Six about disgraced ex-congresswoman Katie Hill dating Playboy political correspondent Alex Thomas.

Katie Hill deciding to date a Playboy writer is rich enough, and we’re guessing he was the invited guest and she the date at a book launch party for Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng’s book, “Sinking in the Swamp.”

Read on, though, and we learn that CNN hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter were also in attendance. “Also at the party were CNN’s Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy and Vicky Ward, and New York Times Styles reporter Taylor Lorenz,” Page Six reports.

We really hope there are photos of Hill partying with Darcy and Stelter, like the pics of Don Lemon partying with CNN fixture Michael Avenatti after hours.

Counting down the days until Stelter has his own book launch party. Will they give Avenatti a day pass to attend?

