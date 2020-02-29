Our thanks to Stephen Miller (aka @redsteeze) for catching this. We’d seen a few people commenting on a piece from the New York Post’s Page Six about disgraced ex-congresswoman Katie Hill dating Playboy political correspondent Alex Thomas.

Ex-lawmaker Katie Hill dating Playboy writer Alex Thomas https://t.co/463yVcbpH6 pic.twitter.com/7EqrpzgPLK — Page Six (@PageSix) February 29, 2020

Katie Hill deciding to date a Playboy writer is rich enough, and we’re guessing he was the invited guest and she the date at a book launch party for Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng’s book, “Sinking in the Swamp.”

Read on, though, and we learn that CNN hall monitors Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter were also in attendance. “Also at the party were CNN’s Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy and Vicky Ward, and New York Times Styles reporter Taylor Lorenz,” Page Six reports.

We really hope there are photos of Hill partying with Darcy and Stelter, like the pics of Don Lemon partying with CNN fixture Michael Avenatti after hours.

.@brianstelter @oliverdarcy – Please tell us more about partying with Katie Hill pic.twitter.com/r0jZgMlCAr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 29, 2020

Please tell us more about your partying with women who sexually harassed their employees — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 29, 2020

Kind of puts this chyron into perspective doesn’t it pic.twitter.com/D3CbOWBFOQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 29, 2020

can't wait for fox to report this so they can actually talk about it — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 29, 2020

But ya gotta love it how Brian, Oliver, a disgraced Congresswoman & her new Playboy lover were invited to a party for the book: “Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington” — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 29, 2020

They’ll soon be pushing for her Presidential bid. pic.twitter.com/O75vuCc4xt — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 29, 2020

Going to break my phone if photos leak out of that party. — Tom Brady wants a cheetah (@TeaPartyTrumper) February 29, 2020

Shameless. I get that you go to book parties and whatever, nbd. But they all fester in the same circles when they aren't on television putting their finger on the chest of the rest of us. It's not at all surprising but stinks anyway. — Godzilla Sushi 🦖🍣 (@Godzilla_Sushi) February 29, 2020

To be fair, they can't party with Avenatti anymore. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 29, 2020

I’ll bet they went back to Stelter’s place to watch Fox at closing time. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) February 29, 2020

When you said playboy writer

I just assumed… pic.twitter.com/eAMeN0EdB9 — Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) February 29, 2020

Same 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Bree (@Bree000007) February 29, 2020

I didn’t even know he worked for her — Cache Tag (@CacheTastrophy) February 29, 2020

Does it still count as a threesome if it's just you, another girl, and a potato? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 29, 2020

Were they trying to send Katie a message?https://t.co/1Kg3owzdNd — Mike DeKulak (@MikeDeKulak) February 29, 2020

Counting down the days until Stelter has his own book launch party. Will they give Avenatti a day pass to attend?

Update:

Joe Cunningham of Twitchy sister-site RedState has questions:

I’ll be damned if I can’t find a single tweet of his concerning the Katie Hill Scandal. I know he posted some. He accused the NRCC of shopping Hill’s photos to @jenvanlaar and others. Wonder what happened to his tweets? https://t.co/dqPtYXT87b — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 29, 2020

I can’t possibly imagine what could have made those tweets vanish like that. It’s a mystery. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 29, 2020

Here's my column on Hill's biggest media defender, her boyfriend. https://t.co/R3Nn8YZvy7 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 29, 2020

Wow. This dude had some nerve going after me last fall. Maybe he should have disclosed his "friendship" when threatening to post a hit piece on me. https://t.co/CRqeHuZLuI — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 29, 2020

