We’re still trying to wrap our heads around Joe Biden claiming that 150 million Americans have been killed by firearms since 2007, but then again, he’s making lots of claims on stage in South Carolina. We don’t know which Democrat he’s backing, but journalism professor Jeff Jarvis put it this way:

Jeesus, Biden takes credit for everything. He is the Zelig of American history. He was everywhere! — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) February 26, 2020

Come on, man!

Moderator: "Mr. Vice President, how does a bill become a law?" Biden: "I WROTE the bill–" — Alison Zeidman (@alisonlzeidman) February 26, 2020

Biden’s favorite line: I wrote the law!! #DemDebate — Sangay Mishra (@SangayMishra) February 26, 2020

Summary of Biden tonight: "I wrote every bill and every law and started every committee and held every office." #DemDebate #demdebate2020 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 26, 2020

#Democrats2020 #DemDebate #DemDebate2020 Did yall know Biden wrote every law ever known to man? He also fathered Obama. — Go Hawks! (@GoHawksThe12) February 26, 2020

Joe Biden wrote every law that has ever existed — Tyler Iman (@Tyler_Iman) February 26, 2020

Klobuchar: Mentions a law

Biden: I WROTE THAT LAW!!!

Sanders: Mentions a bill

Biden: I WROTE THAT BILL!!

#DemDebate — Rahil Shaik (@Rahilshaik786) February 26, 2020

Joe Biden. "In 1987 I wrote the law that…" — Rick Shaftan (@Shaftan) February 26, 2020

Moderators: We’ll be right back Biden: I wrote the law on drug courts — Doyle Hargraves (@D0YLEHARGRAVES) February 26, 2020

why does joe biden think he wrote every law — tuna Tar Tar (@weh28) February 26, 2020

Biden wrote every law and did everything — Curt Anderson (@CurtOnMessage) February 26, 2020

Biden: "I wrote the law for drug laws #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vSfgipFCrW — Dred Pirate Rap (@Protest_Works) February 26, 2020

Joe Biden wrote every law. #DemDebate — Bix, Mouthy Hamster (@bixtweets) February 26, 2020

Did Biden just say he wrote the law that cured Coronavirus? — TrumpCoast (@Ma1973sk) February 26, 2020

Someone should ask Joe Biden about the signing of Magna Carta, just so we can all here him say “I wrote the bill…” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 26, 2020

He sponsored the Code of Hammurabi — BostonPatriot75 – official (@BPatriot75) February 26, 2020

I WAS THERE NOBODY ELSE UP HERE WAS — Martin Williams (@martinwrote) February 26, 2020

With Biden we can shrink the government drastically since apparently none of them did anything in the last 30 years — Joseph Johnson (@Joseph2poms) February 26, 2020

And “ I was there .. with Barack” — Sherri S (@sherrisRN) February 26, 2020

"I personally saved millions of lives from Ebola" – @JoeBiden — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 26, 2020

Biden just credited himself with "saving millions of lives." Fact check: he did not save millions of lives — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 26, 2020

To listen to @JoeBiden, I have to wonder if Obama really did anything and it wasn't all Joe.#debate2020 — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) February 26, 2020

By the way, Biden didn't do anything as vice president because no vice president does anything — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 26, 2020

*unless you're Dick Cheney — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 26, 2020

No wonder Barack Obama doesn’t want to endorse the guy; he doesn’t want it exposed that Biden was responsible for it all.