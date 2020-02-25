We’re still trying to wrap our heads around Joe Biden claiming that 150 million Americans have been killed by firearms since 2007, but then again, he’s making lots of claims on stage in South Carolina. We don’t know which Democrat he’s backing, but journalism professor Jeff Jarvis put it this way:

Come on, man!

Trending

No wonder Barack Obama doesn’t want to endorse the guy; he doesn’t want it exposed that Biden was responsible for it all.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebateactbilleverythingJoe Bidenlaw