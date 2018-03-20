Authorities in Austin, Texas are responding to yet another explosion Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Officials responding to possible new explosion at Goodwill store on Brodie Lane https://t.co/tcZQueV02Y — Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 21, 2018

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

jfc, this is the 3rd bomb today. Near the FedEx Store where this morning's bomb was sent, and near where the bomb yesterday went offhttps://t.co/92VQ39rhdX — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 21, 2018

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS @austinfiredept @Austin_Police responding Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion with reports of one patient injured. Unknown severity of injuries at this time. Avoid the area and expect closures. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

BREAKING: Another explosion reported in Austin. At this time, not confirmed to be connected to other explosions. https://t.co/KcfbMpCX3J — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

Here is the location of the reported explosion where emergency crews are responding. This is the intersection of Brodie Lane and Slaughter Lane mentioned by EMS in their tweet. #Austin pic.twitter.com/t1dszpwpvJ — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

If confirmed to be connected, this would be the seventh package sent by the apparent serial bomber. March 2: First package

March 12: Two more packages exploded, hours apart

March 18: Fourth package explosion Earlier today: Packages 5 & 6 found at FedEx facilities. — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

Austin fire says this is at the Goodwill at the intersection of Brodie & Slaughter. One person hurt. Specific injuries unknown. Building is being evacuated. — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

If confirmed to be connected to previous attacks, this would be the first business targeted. (The package that exploded at FedEx was in the shipping process.) — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

The Austin Statesman reports that “it appears authorities have also found what they believe is a second bomb at the same location. Austin police officials have not confirmed the information.”

In related news, Hema Mullur of CBS Austin reports that authorities have officially connected the packages found at FedEx facilities Tuesday morning to the previous four package explosions.

#BREAKING: Authorities are now officially connecting the latest package bombs at FedEx facilities to the previous four #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/cV3L69irvR — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: APD, FBI and ATF confirm the two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio ARE CONNECTED to the four previous package explosions in Austin this month. #AustinBombings #Austin #Explosions — MelanieTorre (@melanietorre) March 20, 2018

You might be seeing a lot of numbers about the #AustinBombings. Here’s a recap. Since March 2nd: • 7 packages (with a possible 8th package being investigated now near scene of tonight’s latest blast.)

• 6 explosions

• 5 people treated for injuries

• 2 people killed — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) March 21, 2018

* * *

Update:

Bomb went off at goodwill store behind my house around 7 pm; standing in field next to my house with my dog; police helicopter is circling overhead; people keep driving down my street trying to bypass blocked traffic; I know I’m a grizzled journalist but I’m a little shook up tbh — Roberto Villalpando (@daddyrobot) March 21, 2018

* * *

Update:

Breaking update: A Goodwill employee is hurt. The employee was looking in the donation box.. was injured when the device exploded. #AustinBombings — Erin Jones (@ErinJ_KVUE) March 21, 2018

Breaking update: Man in his 30s taken to hospital w/ potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening #AustinBombings — Erin Jones (@ErinJ_KVUE) March 21, 2018

* * *

Update:

Austin police are now saying that this was not a bomb but an incendiary device, and the incident might not be related to the previous explosions.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

"We're being told the incendiary device was something like a flare, and the flare was included with a bunch of old items that had been donated by somebody," CBS News' Pat Milton reports. https://t.co/04Yk65hEAT pic.twitter.com/wJxskE7edz — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2018

