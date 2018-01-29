Fusion GPS, the firm that hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to compile the infamous “Trump dossier,” is claiming that its employees’ lives are being endangered thanks to letters by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

'Dossier' firm says U.S. senator's leaks endanger its employees https://t.co/fFvzgjdgTB pic.twitter.com/78CfRdognO — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 30, 2018

According to Reuters, lawyers for Fusion GPS say Grassley and Graham publicly disclosed the names of Fusion employees in six letters issued last week.

“Ignoring our requests, your office knowingly put these people in danger, by releasing their names to the public,” the Fusion lawyers argued. “These leaks are unauthorized and unethical.” “Some of these employees are not yet 30 years old. Others have children. We also hope that nothing happens to these good people, simply because of your office’s labored efforts to defend this president or please the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal.”

As Twitchy reported, the Steele dossier already has a body count, according to Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier,” alleged Simpson lawyer Joshua Levy. That claim turned out to be a bit of an exaggeration, though.

Not everyone is feeling particularly sympathetic toward Fusion GPS at the moment.

So they're…pissed. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 30, 2018

We see what you did there.

Not seeing a down side to this one. https://t.co/B6NHIVqrrR — RE Ramcharan (@ReRamcharan) January 30, 2018

When you create a fake document, shop it, pay reporters to leak it in order to take out a political opponent it's on you. You endangered your employees. You got millions for the dossier. Buy them security. — James (@NoGunsNoGlory) January 30, 2018

So a firm that comes up with a fake dossier that leads to all kinds of corruption now wants to blame those getting at the truth for endangering them. TOUGH! — ن Mike S (@seek1st) January 30, 2018

Pro tip: don’t wrote bogus dossiers https://t.co/ETH1VgCcTk — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 30, 2018

How does a Federal Investigative body sending a letter seeking info on interactions w/certain individuals whom happen to work for a company that seeks to find intel on people endanger the people who do just that? This is insane. Glenn Simpson go suck a lemon and eat a cactus. https://t.co/uPalahaanT — Top (@topsecretk9) January 30, 2018

