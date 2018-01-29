Fusion GPS, the firm that hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to compile the infamous “Trump dossier,” is claiming that its employees’ lives are being endangered thanks to letters by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

According to Reuters, lawyers for Fusion GPS say Grassley and Graham publicly disclosed the names of Fusion employees in six letters issued last week.

“Ignoring our requests, your office knowingly put these people in danger, by releasing their names to the public,” the Fusion lawyers argued. “These leaks are unauthorized and unethical.”

“Some of these employees are not yet 30 years old. Others have children. We also hope that nothing happens to these good people, simply because of your office’s labored efforts to defend this president or please the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal.”

As Twitchy reported, the Steele dossier already has a body count, according to Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson. “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier,” alleged Simpson lawyer Joshua Levy. That claim turned out to be a bit of an exaggeration, though.

Not everyone is feeling particularly sympathetic toward Fusion GPS at the moment.

