CNN released the results of a poll Tuesday showing that the number of Americans holding a favorable view of the Democratic Party is at its lowest point in a quarter-century, at just 37 percent.

The Republican Party is also in the basement, with a favorability rating of only 30 percent; but then again, the GOP doesn’t have the mainstream media acting as its public relations arm.

Ryan Struyk reports:

Only 37% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Democrats, down from 44% in March of this year. A majority, 54%, have an unfavorable view, matching their highest mark in polls from CNN and SSRS, CNN/ORC and CNN/USA Today/Gallup stretching back to 1992.

So what’s the problem?

