In his first week in office, President Biden signed more executive orders than the previous three presidents combined by far, and he hasn’t slowed down, signing three more on Tuesday. As Twitchy has mentioned, this is the same Biden who said you can’t legislate by executive order “unless you’re a dictator.”
However, Biden, after shuffling his notecards around a bit, explained to the press that he’s not legislating … he’s eliminating bad policy set by the previous president.
BIDEN: "There's a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed. I'm not making new law. I'm eliminating bad policy." pic.twitter.com/TRUm9rhP5Z
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021
🤡
— BloomfieldBoomer (@acolamarino57) February 2, 2021
Literally the opposite actually
— GreatPresidentXi (@JoeBide04134078) February 2, 2021
This sound byte will age like milk
— The Moose (@CMoose216) February 2, 2021
Does he ever speak without his flashcards?
— Jesse (@jesseart12) February 2, 2021
I’m just reading these cards, much like I was just signing those papers. I do what I’m told by the earpiece.
— Jerry Pringle (@gepringle) February 2, 2021
The need to refer to notes, when the topic is not that difficult to articulate, is telling.
— John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) February 2, 2021
IDK. I don’t consider reversing the order to withdraw troops from Afghanistan good policy.
— Jake Dunand (@omegacloud) February 2, 2021
It is when you want wars.
— #HBTFD (@DawgzfaninFL) February 2, 2021
Except for the EO that says men get to play on women’s athletic teams and take women’s scholarships. That was new law.
— RubricMarlin (@RubricMarlin) February 2, 2021
Killing off women's sports is good policy?
— dondtravel (@Ckdonnadavidson) February 2, 2021
In his opinion it is good to eliminate thousands of well-paying jobs and let men compete against women in athletics.
— WilsAnalytics (@WilsAnalytics) February 2, 2021
Lower drug prices are bad guys.
— Deadpan Badger (@deadpan_badger) February 2, 2021
Yeah, screw those diabetics!!!
— Samurai Apocalypse (@heather4liberty) February 2, 2021
@JoeBiden
So says the job killer.
— James Wargas (@JamesWargas) February 2, 2021
Keystone was bad policy even when Obama State Dept said it would reduce carbon emissions?
— Luther Broadsword (@Broadsword_Luke) February 2, 2021
He just canceled Trump’s $30 Billion to help farmers. 1st gasoline, now food.
$1400 ain’t gonna help a single American who has to pay for these 2 things by themselves
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 2, 2021
Like taking money from our hard working farmers to give it to climate change? I guess Solyndra is up and running making solar panels? Oh wait I forgot that didnt come true!
— Shelley (@ShelleyLami13) February 2, 2021
Oh, so thousands of jobs and energy independence is bad policy now.
— Meldance48 (@MgRos48) February 2, 2021
Protecting babies from abortion is GOOD policy!
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 2, 2021
Banning critical race theory in government…bad.
— Bizarro Marx (@BizarroMarx) February 2, 2021
Surging troop levels in Iraq, Syria and Afghan is bad policy. Destroying thousands of union jobs and energy independence is bad policy. Destroying women's sports is bad policy. Rejoining a non-binding accord that limits American abilities while increasing China's is bad policy.
— Netflix and Quill🧩 (@netflixandquill) February 2, 2021
The policy being America First, and protecting our borders, national interests, and making America stronger. That's what Biden and his ilk consider "bad policy" as they are globalists who work on behalf of those whose interests further a globalist agenda.
— Rob Case (@MAKINGSENSE_RWC) February 2, 2021
In other words, reverse Pro-American Trump policy?
— Big Daddy AU (@Pupperchucks) February 2, 2021
Boy, it only took them two weeks to come up with this drivel. #Unity
— 🔄 I'll Circle Back to You 🔄 (@roblefeber) February 2, 2021
No balance of power. A dictator ruling while bypassing all other branches of government. President Biden issued 22 executive orders in his first week. This compares to four by President Trump in his first week.
— MrJimmy (@KimberCreedmore) February 2, 2021
And you feel you are doing it for all Americans?
— sheila barkey farr (@BarkeyFarr) February 2, 2021
Biden, last year:
"I will not govern by executive order. Dictators do that. I will get laws passed through congress."
Biden, this year: 👆
— Tim Carson (@timcarsonmusic) February 2, 2021
He setting a terrible precident.
Open the gates… the next one may average 10 per day. Why not?
— Good Ole Ricky (@ricky_ole) February 2, 2021
Biden shows off as a superior being as he writes EO after EO without any effort towards consensus when actually he’s coming off as an ultimate dictator and lousy president. It couldn’t have been the goal of unity he swore to on the family Bible.
— Hopeful (@hopefullyshon) February 2, 2021
So in 2024 the Republican President will eliminate your bad policies. And so it goes.
I hate Washington.
— BartofLakeErie (@BartBuckeye) February 2, 2021
— thehawk (@thehawk60781) February 3, 2021
I've seen nothing passed by congress to him. All his by decree, as if king. #dictatorinchief On another note, I think he's doing this so all is lined up for when Kamala takes the reigns.
— thetruthfrommyperspective (@JackieLaws) February 2, 2021
— Matthew Gibson (@Matthew19838501) February 2, 2021
A non answer.
— DiGriz (@TheDigriz) February 2, 2021
His press secretary will circle back tomorrow if there are any outstanding questions.
Related:
David French adds some perspective to that ‘handful’ of bad executive orders signed by President Biden https://t.co/6QTf3ugVZy
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 23, 2021