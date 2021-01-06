His win had been projected earlier, but we’re just now seeing official calls that Jon Ossoff has defeated Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s runoff election.

JUST IN: Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia runoff, flipping Senate blue https://t.co/8WRQ7I1QOL pic.twitter.com/LakgI8ddiS — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

Jamie Dupree notes that the race wasn’t close enough to force a recount.