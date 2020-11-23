Before we get into this post, let’s all remember that Gov. Gavin Newsom has apologized, acknowledged that we’re all human, and said he should have gotten back in his car and left when he saw the size of the crowd gathered for a birthday party at The French Laundry. He didn’t, though. And according to journalist Adam Housley, those spy photos that outed the governor and his guests not wearing masks might not have captured the full attendance of the dinner party.

1/2 Because Yountville is my hometown..and where the French Laundry is located…I thought I’d do some digging. Facts about the Newsom dinner. The bar bill was around 15-thousand. 22 people in attendance, not 12. No masks. All indoors. They got so loud, other patrons complained — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 23, 2020

2/2 There was “zero effort” to go outside and there was no social distancing of any type. I’m also told some of those there are now privately laughing at the controversy. Remember this is my little hometown. The walls speak. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 23, 2020

