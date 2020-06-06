Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would have been roasted if he hadn’t appeared at his city’s protest Saturday for George Fry, but showing up didn’t do him much good either, and he literally walked away with his head bowed in shame, reportedly after refusing demands to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020

That's what he gets for trying to pander to those losers. Hahahahaah. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 6, 2020

And he thought they would eat him last. LOL — Lucian (@lucianwords) June 6, 2020

i need to see the context for this mayor's speech. i'm disgusted by the mob behavior. — JTNYC (@nycus4) June 6, 2020

Awww I hope they feel better now. — Campo di Fiori (@AvalancheRose) June 6, 2020

Listening to them 'shame' him is twilight zone level madness. — Christa H. (@Christa0003) June 6, 2020

Talk about the walk of shame. — DEC (@freealonzo) June 6, 2020

This is not a good look for a mayor. — Dick Lunde (@HowGreenThouArt) June 6, 2020

He will win re-election because as much as everyone in that crowd dislikes him, they will dislike the Republican candidate even more. Thus, nothing will change — social distancing stablegenius🌐🗽🚀 (@JTyler36213241) June 6, 2020

Eating their own… satisfying to see — Ron Brooks (@brooksy1278) June 6, 2020

He’s lucky to get out in one piece. — Jacque (@Jajngn) June 6, 2020

And he leaves like a wus! pic.twitter.com/a7kqRQgxxs — Fatima Rodriguez⭐⭐⭐ (@fatimablushS) June 6, 2020

They’ve created monsters! And they love it. Wow. — FreedomWarrior91 (@SelooverSuzanne) June 6, 2020

And exactly who will these people call when there are no police? — Jody L. Nix (@nix1_jody) June 6, 2020

can't reason with a mob. — shawa (@ashaw41112538) June 6, 2020

City would literally be ash if the police had been defunded — ManBearPig (@50man50bearpig) June 6, 2020

They always eat their own. — Bryan (@BryanBuck1) June 6, 2020

Damn. I feel a little bad for the guy. They couldn't really believe he was going to just stop paying the police when there are nightly riots. — Caleb Gregory 🧢🇺🇸 (@belac46) June 6, 2020

He's trying to grift $55 million from the federal government to clean up the damn mess made by the rioters. He absolutely has no business leading a city like Minneapolis but that's what you get when you vote Democrat. — Embrasse Le Chat™ 😻🇺🇸 (@SHeatherly777) June 6, 2020

Does anyone even understand how police forces work???? I mean, defunding the police won't stop people from sometimes needing the police, meaning more OVERWORKED police, meaning MORE police brutality, not less. Does anyone in 2020 do that thing called thinking anymore? — Katty's Stories (@EmberStudio1) June 6, 2020

Left's demands: Disband the police, disarm law-abiding citizens, force taxpayers to pay to rebuild destroyed cities, then vote for the same

people who have created these conditions in these cities for 50 years. (Not just the same party, the exact same people.) Sound strategy. — Jennifer Morris (@jsmorris26) June 6, 2020

May this be a reminder: you can never be woke enough for the leftist mob. https://t.co/udm0H2zvzo — Kyle Kashuv 🇺🇸 (@KyleKashuv) June 6, 2020

So the next Democratic candidate for mayor will run on defunding the police and using this video in the TV ads, right?

