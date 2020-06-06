Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would have been roasted if he hadn’t appeared at his city’s protest Saturday for George Fry, but showing up didn’t do him much good either, and he literally walked away with his head bowed in shame, reportedly after refusing demands to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.
Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm
— CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020
