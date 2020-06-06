Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would have been roasted if he hadn’t appeared at his city’s protest Saturday for George Fry, but showing up didn’t do him much good either, and he literally walked away with his head bowed in shame, reportedly after refusing demands to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

So the next Democratic candidate for mayor will run on defunding the police and using this video in the TV ads, right?

