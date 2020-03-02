We could have directed this post to the attention of just about any mainstream journalist, but we picked CNN’s Jim Acosta since he’s the one who wrote a book about what a dangerous time it is to tell the truth in America for journalists like himself. We heard countless times about how reporters at Trump rallies were booed when the president started in on fake news, and how unsafe that made the journalists feel.

We’d expect CNN’s media hall monitors, Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter, to comment on this next tweet from VICE political correspondent Cameron Joeseph, who says that reporters are starting to get booed at Bernie Sanders rallies. Check out how Sanders dismissed a reporter from the Washington Post — not being called on is the kind of thing that sent Acosta crying to his diary.

Quick note from Bernie‘s presser earlier today in Utah. At one point, when a Washington Post reporter raised his hand, Sanders looked at him, pointed, and said, “No.” A terse & striking moment after the recent incident where he criticized the timing of a Post story (see below). pic.twitter.com/ylSySpPo12 — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) March 2, 2020

.@BernieSanders supporters have started booing reporters at rallies. One yelled at us in the pen as he exited in LA yday. Not at the same level but starting to feel Trumpian. And Sanders and some top surrogates have been going after "the corporate media" with increasing disdain. https://t.co/BxnnCGJY0S — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 2, 2020

Bernie hates WaPo and blames Bezos for unfair coverage. All I know is that @WaPoSean is one of the best reporters in the biz and this behavior is the type of thing Bernie himself criticizes when it comes from Trump. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 2, 2020

Not only that: Over the weekend, Sanders surrogate Rep. Ilhan Omar warned against media lies about this “righteous man.”

Expressing her anger, Omar accuses the news media and political pundits of not being fair to Sanders. "They're not going to tell you the truth about this righteous man" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 29, 2020

Omar takes more digs at the press and critics of Sanders: When you allow other people to talk about what kind of candidate you are…"it's going to be all lies." — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 29, 2020

So Sanders is freezing out the Washington Post and his pal Omar is telling people what they read in the media about Sanders “is going to be all lies.”

the @BernieSanders cult like attitude is starting to gain strength and that is scary. Next they will be yelling "fake news" just because they don't like what they say about their chosen one. — Birdie (@longviewsky) March 2, 2020

They do not like what is said about their chosen one at all.

Good. You guys suck. — Chow Thief (@Erics_buddy) March 2, 2020

Let's be honest for once. The mainstream news organizations do not employ journalists. They employ corporate spokespersons. Their continued employment is entirely contingent on following the corporate line. And yes, we have utter disdain for you. — Wallingford Riegger (@WallingfordRie1) March 2, 2020

Remember jsut the other week when MSNBC referred to Bernie's win in NV as being akin to Nazi invasion of France? Boos are charitable at this point. — Erik (@ErikJKirkstein) March 2, 2020

Maybe you should cover Bernie fairly! — Berniebro Gamer 🌹 🎮 🇺🇸 (@GamerGhost141) March 2, 2020

Probably because you're failing democracy. — RêignOfHeathens (@truncjon) March 2, 2020

Maybe the mainstream media shouldn't smear him at every opportunity? — jake merch (@jakefm) March 2, 2020

Perhaps it's time to learn to code, maybe. We are the news now… — Greg Durban (@Barahir78) March 2, 2020

It will get worse after the nominee is chosen. — Lora Pettiford (@PettifordLora) March 2, 2020

Its almost like we can see the complete bias in reporting. — Eric Wallace (@EricWallace117) March 2, 2020

You 100% deserve it too — Choi Yerim: Central Park Executioner (@JugheadJinsoul) March 2, 2020

They deserve worse, actually — Twist The Knife (@academy_rob) March 2, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — El Hijo del Corey Maclin (@GoodBrother454) March 2, 2020

Maybe you guys could try sucking less. — 🔮Olympic Level Procrastinator🔮 (@swacwaeth) March 2, 2020

the media is #FakeNews — Gaia Eternal 🕉 (@Gaia_Eternal) March 2, 2020

Maybe stop doing such boo-able work. Just a thought… — humanitariangenocide (@4thegoodofwhom) March 2, 2020

Stop telling lies and people will stop booing. — Nik Narcotic (@nik_narcotic) March 2, 2020

Wow will @brianstelter cover this in his newsy newsletter? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 2, 2020

We hope so. Wasn’t there a call for unity among journalists to collectively fight back against this sort of thing? And what about Omar, an elected official, saying what people read about Sanders is all lies?

Hey @brianstelter Hope you heroes are watching this blatant attack on freedom https://t.co/96hllafWPD — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 29, 2020

Someone please contact Brian Stelter. I need the media’s janitor to explain why this attack on the free press is different and actually a good thing. https://t.co/N4XjA77T7W — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 29, 2020

A vicious unwarranted and dangerous attack against people whose only job it is to hold truth to power. It’s a dangerous time for journalists, the pillars of truth and democracy all over the world as free speech and their lives are threatened every day. Right now Democracy is dyi https://t.co/vkjK6Q0cND — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 29, 2020

