The New York Times came out with a story that seems to show a dose of political influence being injected into the race to find a cure for the coronavirus. A Dr. Rick Bright stated he was taken off of the research division he had been a part of, demoted effectively as he says, due to opposing the use of the drug promoted by President Trump.

Breaking News: A doctor who led a U.S. agency helping to develop a coronavirus vaccine says he was removed because he questioned the promotion of hydroxychloroquine, a drug endorsed by President Trump without rigorous vetting https://t.co/WShFySmZuv https://t.co/LeiAnBnUXS

It is the kind of story that has the press salivating; viral drama, opposition to the president, and denigrating the supposed solution to the problem. There was no way for them to resist. Jake tapper produced a lengthy thread detailing Dr. Bright’s plight.

Statement of Dr. Rick Bright: “Yesterday, I was removed from my positions as the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response by the Administration and involuntarily transferred… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2020

After his thread, Tapper capped it off with this stinger.

One can’t Sharpie an untested drug into safe status — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2020

Untested. Jake is merely repeating the narrative of the press, ignorant of the reported details of hydroxychloroquine. It has been on the market since the 1950s, and it has even been applied to other solutions beyond malaria, with over a dozen off label applications. To call it ”untested” is to show absolutely zero curiosity about the drug.

There also seems to be a lack of curiosity about Dr. Bright’s claims. A story that seems to fit perfectly into your preconceived mindset usually will fall apart. The press in their rush to scorch Trump passed up the details. The first tell — Dr. Bright was stressing the political aspect.

10/"… in patients with COVID-19. “Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis…" — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2020

Of course, his opposing a drug on the market for over 60 years on the basis of it being ”unproven”, simply because it is touted by the president, is a bit suspect. So is the fact that not only has Dr. Bright already lawyered up but his choice of representation is rather revealing.

This doctor who says he was removed for pushing for more vetting of hydroxychloroquine has hired Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers https://t.co/RHlX7hynOP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 22, 2020

Yes, that would be the D.C.-BASED law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks. And there is an additional detail to the story that was not exactly made prominent.

But more than that, even his work on the immediate crisis seems to reveal a lack of action that is more than justified for a removal. From Politico–

It is starting to appear that maybe he was accurate about politics playing a key role in his demotion. All of the decisions by this Obama-era appointee appear to have been political in nature.