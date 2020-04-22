The New York Times came out with a story that seems to show a dose of political influence being injected into the race to find a cure for the coronavirus. A Dr. Rick Bright stated he was taken off of the research division he had been a part of, demoted effectively as he says, due to opposing the use of the drug promoted by President Trump.
Breaking News: A doctor who led a U.S. agency helping to develop a coronavirus vaccine says he was removed because he questioned the promotion of hydroxychloroquine, a drug endorsed by President Trump without rigorous vetting https://t.co/WShFySmZuv https://t.co/LeiAnBnUXS
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
It is the kind of story that has the press salivating; viral drama, opposition to the president, and denigrating the supposed solution to the problem. There was no way for them to resist. Jake tapper produced a lengthy thread detailing Dr. Bright’s plight.