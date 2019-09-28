Nothing exposes the vacancy of an accusation better than when you need to manufacture proof of what is supposedly happening. The entire whistleblower controversy consuming Washington has been a fiasco of wild claims and tepid evidence, and the reliance on insisting items are in the transcript that do not appear has been stark.

Adam Schiff has been particularly exposed in this regard. After long and loud days of insisting the quid pro quo was the worst possible act by President Trump Schiff looked meek once the transcript was released, suddenly stating a quid pro quo was not so much an important component. Then Schiff went full-on conspiracy buff when in a live hearing he infamously quoted lines from the transcript that do not appear anywhere therein.

While he eventually came up with an explanation that what he delivered was ‘parody’ (which has WHAT place in a serious hearing) what has been revealing is how little anyone in supposedly important circles was at all bothered by his performance. At the DNC they thought it was hilarious, in fact.

WATCH: The opening statement that got under Republicans' skin so much, they won't stop talking about it. pic.twitter.com/wIVY79JNx0 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 26, 2019

Ha ha ha! Telling lies in an official hearing to own the cons!

It’s fanfic. What the hell is wrong w you people? Can you even imagine had a Republican congressman started a very serious impeachment inquiry with a make believe story?! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jodi (@APLMom) September 27, 2019

Yes. Its shocking to Americans that even Schiff would "parody" his opening in a serious hearing. — Steph (@steph93065) September 27, 2019

The media in unison omitting over 500 words from the transcripts in order to create an appearance of impropriety and then this poorly acted vaudeville act intended once again to deflect from the actual transcript is what they won't stop talking about. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) September 27, 2019

I don’t get upset over parody. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 27, 2019

This brings up a question — considering he called it parody has Snopes done its job in debunking it? (Serious question, as we do not read Snopes…)

This is hilarious…. perfectly sums up the witch hunt. One fabricated story after another. The democrats are the GOPs best asset. — OU Andrew☝🏼 (@iAMHinton) September 27, 2019

One sign that there is a coordinated fix in all of this is the complete avoidance by the media in covering Schiff’s antics. One way you know he screwed up is this sign of journalists refusing to mention what happened.

So, if you Google "schiff" and "parody" for the last 24 hours for NYTimes, WaPo, WSJ, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC… nothing. 🦗So @RepAdamSchiff is getting away with making stuff up on live TV. pic.twitter.com/XCaEbwCHRw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 26, 2019

Most are aware of the media helping to push the narrative of the Democrats, but on the flip side is the journalism complex also smothering news that would expose the Dems in a negative light.

So we are now in the cycle that bringing down the President is so important that facts and truth are not important. Yea, things are just going wonderfully over there on the left…