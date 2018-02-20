Banning #bumpstocks is a start; as is enhanced #backgroundchecks Now we need more commonsense 2d Amendment friendly measures, like the #JuvenileAssaultWeaponsBan that would have prevented #NikolasCruz from buying his #AR15 Stop the machine gun madness. At least slow it down. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 20, 2018

What in the fresh hell are “enhanced” background checks? No such thing exists. Care to explain to us what exactly that entails? Because it seems like a better idea would be to fix the current background check system we DO have in place.

Juvenile Assault Weapons Ban? Are you pulling things out of your tush, Geraldo?

Starting to think you threw every gun-related phrase you know of into one tweet just to seem like you know what you’re talking about…when you really don’t.

Agreed! I’d be happy if no assault weapons were sold or if so medical examination, no prescription narcotics or psychiatric meds, special license & higher fee for semi automatic weapons. — Larry Ferguson (@MrNashvilleTalk) February 20, 2018

Do you know what an “assault weapon” truly is, Larry? Please, define it for us.

Enhanced background checks? It’s clear the present background checks are not meeting the original intent so enhancing will accomplish what? Another feel good law? — Tom Hennessey (@thennes2) February 20, 2018

BINGO.

Let’s make your place of work a gun free zone. — taxsun (@HeisenbergScien) February 20, 2018

HA! The day that happens will be the day that pigs fly.

At least gun owners swooped in to educate this poor man.

You can get a 223 cal. Rifle in a completely different setup like a min-i14 totally different look cosmetically. Same caliber same capacity magazine. But won't be called an assault weapon by Lame stream Media. The AR-15 Has been made into the CHEAP PRODUCTIONS BOOGIEMAN RIFLE. — Kevin Daubner (@kgd1963) February 20, 2018

It would not have prevented him from getting his guns. He was gonna get them anyway possible. Rail on the FBI and local authorities and ask for answers why they dropped the ball. — Matt Vogler (@Gcortho) February 20, 2018

Why are we blaming the gun and not the FBI for dropping the ball?

Unconstitutional punishment of law abiding citizens who have committed no crime at all, we speak for 500,000 one issue voters, that issue 2nd amendment we believed the promises of the president and GOP, now we don’t, guess we will sit out the midterms and see how it goes. — the dog pound (@THEDOGPOUND1) February 20, 2018

Because it makes TOTAL sense to punish those who follow the laws with…more laws.

Then there’s the machine gun debacle…

It’s not a machine gun you idiot. — Michael (@kc2egl) February 20, 2018

machine gun? What the hell is that, you can't buy a machine gun. — Godlycomment (@Godlycomment) February 20, 2018

U know that an AR-15 is NOT a machine gun. Stop spreading lies! — TheHome (@fal_lise) February 20, 2018

Come on Geraldo there not machine guns they are semi-automatic civilian versions of military weapons. When you make a statement like that you lose all your credibility. If you want a new law regulating a wheel you got to know that it is round. — Government_4570 (@government_4570) February 20, 2018

It isn’t a machine gun! It’s semiautomatic. You have to pull the trigger for each bullet. It’s just looks cool like a machine gun but is a very weak deer hunting rifle basically. — Chad Thomas (@TheChadThomas) February 20, 2018

Stop with the machine gun nonsense. Ignorance isn’t helpful in making your argument.🙄 — Ann Boger (@ann_boger) February 20, 2018