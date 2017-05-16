This afternoon, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu took Donald Trump to task over allegedly disclosing classified intelligence from Israel to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week:

Dear @POTUS: As a Member of the Foreign Relations Cmte, I want to remind you that Israel is our ally, Russia is not. https://t.co/Z0lHu5lUWZ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2017

Country singer Travis Tritt had his own reminder for Rep. Lieu:

Dear Ted: This is a reminder you should have given to the former POTUS when he shunned Israel on a regular basis. https://t.co/OY9H8tE2dD — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 16, 2017

He’s not wrong.

@Travistritt this constant justification of whatever POTUS does that is wrong and troubling, by simply mentioning the previous POTUS, does not hold water — RIck (@RG1202) May 16, 2017

@RG1202 It does when the relationship between our current POTUS and Israel's president is much stronger than the previous one. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 16, 2017

@Travistritt I disagree. Photo ops and bombastic talk do not by default make for a stronger relationship. And divulging classified info doesn't help! — RIck (@RG1202) May 16, 2017

@RG1202 Any politician who supported the former administration stabbing Israel in the back and is suddenly all "pro Israel" is a hypocrite. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 16, 2017

Again: He’s not wrong.

