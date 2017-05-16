This afternoon, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu took Donald Trump to task over allegedly disclosing classified intelligence from Israel to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week:

Country singer Travis Tritt had his own reminder for Rep. Lieu:

He’s not wrong.

Again: He’s not wrong.

