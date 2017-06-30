Yikes, this didn’t go well for Jason Alexander.

Or Bill Clinton.

Or Barack Obama.

Never before, eh?

Really George … err … Jason?

You sure about that?

What Trump tweeted to Mika wasn’t great, and many on the Right including senators called out his behavior and asked him to please stop. Unlike Jason and the Democrats who ignored what Bill Clinton did in the Oval Office.

No one ever said these people were all that bright.

Two more: Never Hillary.

No biggie, but those MEAN TWEETS gotta go.

Yuuuuuuup.

But go ahead, Jason, tell us more about how Trump is a low-life ass … keep making a fool of YOURSELF.

