Yikes, this didn’t go well for Jason Alexander.

Or Bill Clinton.

Or Barack Obama.

Say what u will about any past Prez, but we have never before put such a low-brow, low-life ass in the White House. He makes fools of us all — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 29, 2017

Never before, eh?

Really George … err … Jason?

You sure about that?

So, cheating on one's wife by taking advantage of a twenty something intern in the Oval Office is less degrading that talking $h!t to Mika? — The Contrarian (@TheAttritionist) June 30, 2017

What Trump tweeted to Mika wasn’t great, and many on the Right including senators called out his behavior and asked him to please stop. Unlike Jason and the Democrats who ignored what Bill Clinton did in the Oval Office.

Because posting childish, mean tweets is SO much lower-brow and lower-class than sexual assault and rape? Trump is #2 at best! — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) June 30, 2017

No one ever said these people were all that bright.

Two words: Bill Clinton — John Regan (@jregan11) June 30, 2017

Two more: Never Hillary.

@IJasonAlexander So "Slick Willy" and his Oval Office Oral Sex-capades & rape allegations were no biggie in your world right? https://t.co/wtwU6ll9Bb — Ransom's Notes (@Ransoms_Note) June 30, 2017

No biggie, but those MEAN TWEETS gotta go.

When @realDonaldTrump disagrees with someone he sends a tweet. When @BarackObama disagreed with somebody he sent his IRS thugs after them. — Rick the Baptist (@rickytindahouse) June 29, 2017

Yuuuuuuup.

But go ahead, Jason, tell us more about how Trump is a low-life ass … keep making a fool of YOURSELF.

