All of this stems from Bharara subtweeting Mensch, et al. and saying the “hateful and evidence-free conspiracy theorists must be shunned, shamed and exposed”:

Bharara also weighed in on this NYT report from Friday night saying Mueller’s office is asking for White House documents on Michael Flynn regarding his work for Turkey:

The former U.S. Attorney called it a bigger deal than yesterday’s grand jury revelations…

…as it is “direct evidence of a crime is being sought”:

