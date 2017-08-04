Challenge offered…

I am sure if an existing sealed indictment against @RealDonaldTrump is revealed, @PreetBharara will have the grace to apologize 🙂 https://t.co/LDN3LImmSC — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 4, 2017

…challenge accepted!

In fact, if such a sealed Trump indictment is revealed, I will have the grace to eat my bar license on live television, without condiments. https://t.co/VVIYMnrxJo — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 5, 2017

All of this stems from Bharara subtweeting Mensch, et al. and saying the “hateful and evidence-free conspiracy theorists must be shunned, shamed and exposed”:

All should agree that, whether on the right or the left, hateful and evidence-free conspiracy theorists must be shunned, shamed and exposed. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 19, 2017

It's not just a problem from the right. People on the left saying utter nonsense too, Iike there are sealed indictments against Trump. B.S. https://t.co/StX5CRCiM3 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 19, 2017

Bharara also weighed in on this NYT report from Friday night saying Mueller’s office is asking for White House documents on Michael Flynn regarding his work for Turkey:

Breaking News: The special counsel's office is said to have requested White House documents on Michael Flynn https://t.co/0jKlnuTvTl — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2017

The former U.S. Attorney called it a bigger deal than yesterday’s grand jury revelations…

If true, request for WH documents re: Flynn's work for Turkey is much more significant than breathless reporting about GJ yesterday. Much. https://t.co/WdWLeD78PZ — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 5, 2017

…as it is “direct evidence of a crime is being sought”:

Direct evidence of a crime is being sought, not the mere setting up of an investigative body — BobMueller'sGlare (@PolPOTUS2017) August 5, 2017

Editor’s note: A typo has been corrected in the post’s headline.