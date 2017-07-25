Brit Hume weighs in on President Trump’s early-morning tweets on Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

POTUS at his worst and most disloyal. https://t.co/iiAP4vk9aT — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 25, 2017

This is important as Hume has been an important voice pushing back against fake news attacks against the president. Some examples:

