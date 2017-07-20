Who’s ready for one of the biggest infrastructure projects the world has ever seen underneath some of the most populated areas in the United States?

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Take it to the bank!

Please don’t tease me. This better be real… https://t.co/CEXBJTerfV — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) July 20, 2017

I can get behind this as an Amtrak Northeast Corridor replacement… https://t.co/4lmrcznQ9u — Adam Besvinick (@Besvinick) July 20, 2017

This is the most exciting news about a boring company I've read. The permits & environmental impact assessments for this are gonna be wild https://t.co/die6phb7sf — Alex Howard (@digiphile) July 20, 2017

Or not…

Here’s NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary:

This is news to City Hall. https://t.co/GmEm0b5C4i — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) July 20, 2017

And the head of the Metropolitan Transit Authority — the government authority that would have jurisdiction over the project — doesn’t appear to know who Musk even is:

I just talked to the New York MTA about this. Press aide is so flabbergasted that they're asking me to spell Elon Musk's name for them. https://t.co/mLWb4Abfb8 — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) July 20, 2017

Ouch.

Musk can’t be this dense, can he?

Oh hey, it's the Louise Mensch of transit infrastructure. What the hell is "verbal govt approval" anyway? https://t.co/jMu6yPaVm9 — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) July 20, 2017

That the smartest man in Silicon Valley thinks this is how our gov't works says a lot about how Silicon Valley thinks how our gov't works. https://t.co/OUaxgwN2uP — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 20, 2017

hello I have covered tech and politics for nearly 9 years and this isn't how stuff works!!! https://t.co/zAZBWIxCKL — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) July 20, 2017

Later on, Musk did acknowledge he has some work to do:

Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Good luck with that.

***