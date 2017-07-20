Who’s ready for one of the biggest infrastructure projects the world has ever seen underneath some of the most populated areas in the United States?

Here’s NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary:

And the head of the Metropolitan Transit Authority — the government authority that would have jurisdiction over the project — doesn’t appear to know who Musk even is:

Musk can’t be this dense, can he?

Later on, Musk did acknowledge he has some work to do:

