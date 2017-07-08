“Welcome to what single payer is really like,” tweets former GWB press secretary Ari Flesischer:

The front page of today's London Daily Telegraph. Welcome to what single payer is really like. pic.twitter.com/hYS6cMs3Fl — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 7, 2017

The story says the British system is at the "breaking point with patients increasingly giving up their search for help…" — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 7, 2017

The future liberals want is going to be awesome:

Single payer's gonna be awesome. https://t.co/mrK7Xm8WWL — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 7, 2017

Here’s the entire article from the Telegraph:

One million patients a week cannot get a GP appointment, statistics show https://t.co/Bmc59tcJAK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 7, 2017

