“Welcome to what single payer is really like,” tweets former GWB press secretary Ari Flesischer:
The front page of today's London Daily Telegraph. Welcome to what single payer is really like. pic.twitter.com/hYS6cMs3Fl
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 7, 2017
The story says the British system is at the "breaking point with patients increasingly giving up their search for help…"
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 7, 2017
The future liberals want is going to be awesome:
Single payer's gonna be awesome. https://t.co/mrK7Xm8WWL
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 7, 2017
Here’s the entire article from the Telegraph:
One million patients a week cannot get a GP appointment, statistics show https://t.co/Bmc59tcJAK
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 7, 2017
