A rainbow crosswalk in Atlanta has been painted as a “symbol of unity”:

🌈 Busy midtown intersection closes as the city installs rainbow crosswalks this weekend: https://t.co/nQrbkUWoLo pic.twitter.com/WYPcY5qnUC — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 2, 2017

Atlanta celebrates Pride by announcing permanent rainbow crosswalk 🌈 😍 https://t.co/PnMXfknSJP — huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) June 14, 2017

The price tag was reportedly quite high. How high?

The city of Atlanta says the new rainbow crosswalk in Midtown cost $196,000. pic.twitter.com/0mjrH0rs1c — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 12, 2017

Atlanta's $196,000 rainbow crosswalks | Was it worth the price tag?

Here is what you said: https://t.co/0SHq2HQFep #AtlantaAlive pic.twitter.com/o2PQW0hvNW — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) July 13, 2017

Easy come easy go with the taxpayer dollars, apparently.

When I lived in Key West, the city did this at a cost of exactly $4K, and the city only paid half of that. https://t.co/3jeimxvHDy https://t.co/xaYAs7gDmK — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 13, 2017

cost of paint & labor for 1 crosswalk: $196,000

funds not spent on actually helpful municipal services: $196,000

Propaganda value: Priceless https://t.co/7YbrLjACZm — Fresh (@FreshAiracle) July 12, 2017

What kinda fucking paint yall buy? https://t.co/m62V1kaUef — Marcus (@BlvckGrip) July 12, 2017

20 gallons of paint and a couple of rollers and I would have done it for a case of beer and a couple grand. — B McMahan (@Huckcat) July 13, 2017

What a waste of money. Someone could have EASILY done that for $1,000 https://t.co/HTZmM9jJw1 — Michael Luoma (@theTURT_22) July 12, 2017

Nothing against the crosswalk but where'd they buy the paint? Holy hell I'm moving to Atlanta and opening a Sherwin Willams! High $ paint! https://t.co/ORGvDLaGSl — Tony Bowman (@tbowman88) July 13, 2017