A rainbow crosswalk in Atlanta has been painted as a “symbol of unity”:
🌈 Busy midtown intersection closes as the city installs rainbow crosswalks this weekend: https://t.co/nQrbkUWoLo pic.twitter.com/WYPcY5qnUC
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 2, 2017
Atlanta celebrates Pride by announcing permanent rainbow crosswalk 🌈 😍 https://t.co/PnMXfknSJP
— huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) June 14, 2017
The price tag was reportedly quite high. How high?
The city of Atlanta says the new rainbow crosswalk in Midtown cost $196,000. pic.twitter.com/0mjrH0rs1c
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 12, 2017
Atlanta's $196,000 rainbow crosswalks | Was it worth the price tag?
Here is what you said: https://t.co/0SHq2HQFep #AtlantaAlive pic.twitter.com/o2PQW0hvNW
— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) July 13, 2017
Easy come easy go with the taxpayer dollars, apparently.
When I lived in Key West, the city did this at a cost of exactly $4K, and the city only paid half of that. https://t.co/3jeimxvHDy https://t.co/xaYAs7gDmK
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 13, 2017
cost of paint & labor for 1 crosswalk: $196,000
funds not spent on actually helpful municipal services: $196,000
Propaganda value: Priceless https://t.co/7YbrLjACZm
— Fresh (@FreshAiracle) July 12, 2017
What kinda fucking paint yall buy? https://t.co/m62V1kaUef
— Marcus (@BlvckGrip) July 12, 2017
20 gallons of paint and a couple of rollers and I would have done it for a case of beer and a couple grand.
— B McMahan (@Huckcat) July 13, 2017
What a waste of money. Someone could have EASILY done that for $1,000 https://t.co/HTZmM9jJw1
— Michael Luoma (@theTURT_22) July 12, 2017
Nothing against the crosswalk but where'd they buy the paint? Holy hell I'm moving to Atlanta and opening a Sherwin Willams! High $ paint! https://t.co/ORGvDLaGSl
— Tony Bowman (@tbowman88) July 13, 2017
Are my Atlanta friends paying too much in taxes?
DEMAND to see competitive bidding process on this job. https://t.co/yQWRpZ6q4N
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 13, 2017