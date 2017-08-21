Plenty of people showed up to protest outside of Speaker Paul Ryan’s “fake” CNN town hall Monday night. Yes, it was a town hall by CNN’s standards, but it didn’t follow the (literal) instruction manual of the group Indivisible, and the crowd wasn’t given free reign to freak out.

The start was delayed by a half-hour so that CNN could carry President Trump’s speech on his Afghanistan and South Asia strategy, but it was pretty clear from the start that its was Trump’s comments from the week before that were going to guide the course of the night.

That pretty well sums up the first batch of questions from a perfectly diverse selection of constituents.

Now @SpeakerRyan is back criticizing @realDonaldTrump to applause on @CNN tonight. Trump "messed up" and had "moral ambiguity." — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 22, 2017

Though Ryan said Trump’s original statement on Charlottesville was a mistake and morally ambiguous, Tapper corrected him quickly:

"It wasn't morally ambiguous it was morally wrong." —@jaketapper on @realDonaldTrump on C-ville — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 22, 2017

"Weren't any very fine people at that rally. It wasn’t morally ambiguous—it was morally wrong what POTUS said." 🙌🏾@jaketapper. #ryantownhall — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) August 22, 2017

Tapper actually calls out Trump, putting Ryan on the spot.

Good question.

Jake Tapper on #Charlottesville: POTUS is giving aid and comfort to people with hateful ideologies. Ryan dodges.#ryantownhall — WI Working Families (@WIwfp) August 22, 2017

I normally don't like Jake Tapper, but calling out @realDonaldTrump for giving aid and comfort to white supremacists was brilliant. — Sara Lang (@SaraLang) August 22, 2017

"He is giving aid and comfort" to white supremacists. Thanks for naming it out loud, @jaketapper #RyanTownHall — Susan literally (@realsusandixon) August 22, 2017

Maybe Ryan should have taken his chances with the Indivisible crowd and gone with the armed escort out of the building — not that he would have gotten any credit for denouncing Trump’s statement on social media. Tough crowd.

Tonight @SpeakerRyan trashed Trump speech on Tues instead of advancing the Republican agenda. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 22, 2017

Uh…@JakeTapper is owning @SpeakerRyan tonight, obsessed w/ white supremacy–forget Afghanistan! Total trap. Ryan walked into it. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 22, 2017

Did @CNN allow any conservatives to attend the Ryan Town Hall? Just curious… — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 22, 2017

