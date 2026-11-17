Perpetually prepubescent Democrat influencer Harry Sisson is not known for his intellect unless we’re talking about a total lack thereof. The 24-year-old tedious talker recently went up against Republican commentator Sean Spicer, questioning why he’s not in Iran right now. The insinuation being that Spicer is okay sending others into battle but not himself. There’s just one problem - Spicer is actually in the military. Oopsie!

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Spicer tore him up. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Harry Sisson runs straight into a buzzsaw when he dares Sean Spicer to “go serve in Iran.”



He never bothered to check Spicer’s military credentials before relentlessly taunting him.



Spicer made him pay for every word.



SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve.… pic.twitter.com/wFzcxgQ5Pf — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 16, 2026

(post continues) ...You should go over there, Sean. [...] Go serve in Iran right now.” SPICER: “Get your head out of your ass, Harry.” SISSON: “Sean, go serve in Iran. [...] I’d love to see you on the front lines out in Iran.”SPICER: “Do you have access to the internet?” SISSON: “I do, Sean.” SPICER: “Why don’t you read my bio? Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?”Harry doubles down. SISSON: “Go serve again. Go. Go to Iran. Why aren’t you signing up right now? [...] Why aren’t you in uniform right now?” SPICER: “I know you don’t know how this works, but I’m in the reserves—I’ve actually got— I’ve got duty this weekend.”Even THAT doesn’t stop him. Harry keeps going. SPICER: “You are such an arrogant little sh*t. Do you understand how this works?” “I am in the military, you DUMB*SS.”

Thats now it works, Harry. You don't just say, "Hey! Send me to IRAN!!!" But I guarantee if Spicer got ORDERS to Iran, he'd go. Unlike YOU: who would just cry and put BS out into the social media universe. — Juicy Jay (@jrgodfrey79) November 16, 2026

Exactly.

Posters say the exchange confirms something they've known about Sisson for ages.

Crazy to watch Harry realize he messed up, try to move the goalposts, yet still look like a total moron. — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 16, 2026

He doesn't look like a moron he is a moron! — M E Little (@muleygirl53) November 16, 2026

Psst... it's not a "look." He's a bona fide moron. The only time he's even remotely "smart" is when he's reading a script fed to him by his handlers. — This Guy Says (@JackSuxDix) November 16, 2026

There’s no substance to Sisson.

Sisson is a paid shill. It’s amazing Spicer and others even acknowledge he exists, especially when he acts like this. (WATCH)

Calling Sisson a "little sh*t" seems unfair to actual sh*t... pic.twitter.com/Df7wkCIxC4 — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) November 16, 2026

Harry is a lost soul who gets paid to spread propaganda. It is really kind of sad to watch him especially when he is in desperation mode. — Landofoz2008 (@Landofoz2075125) November 16, 2026

He seems destined to always be in over his head. It doesn’t matter how many times he’s been destroyed on air or online. Shillers gotta shill.

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