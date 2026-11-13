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Pence and Needles: Social Media Reacts to Former VP Hinting at Possible 2028 White House Run

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 13, 2026 5:25 AM
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Pence and Needles: Social Media Reacts to Former VP Hinting at Possible 2028 White House Run
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

We’re pretty sure no one has been on pins and needles awaiting former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2028 White House run announcement. Pence is unpopular with MAGA and has virtually no chance of getting past the primary, much less winning the presidency. His potential presidential run is about as electrifying as a dead battery. Despite this, Pence says his supporters are urging him to put his name out there as a contender.

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Here’s a pensive Pence. (WATCH)

(post continues) …roots, saying his immediate focus is restoring the party’s traditional agenda.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but all of my energies, all of focus and my calling now is to be a champion and an advocate for the conservative principles that have defined our party”

Sure, there’s Leif, Russell, and Twiggy.

Posters wonder if the ‘supporters’ urging Pence to try for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination are even real.

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Even people from his home state want nothing to do with him. Ouch!

Commenters laughingly suggest Pence team up with walking snooze fest Jeb Bush.

Probably less stiff, too.

Posters have narrowed the ‘support’ to someone who introduced himself to Pence at the 2020 VP debate.

So that’s where Pence’s presidential ‘buzz’ is coming from!

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | FOX NEWS | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WHITE HOUSE

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