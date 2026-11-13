Pence and Needles: Social Media Reacts to Former VP Hinting at Possible 2028 White House Run

We’re pretty sure no one has been on pins and needles awaiting former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2028 White House run announcement. Pence is unpopular with MAGA and has virtually no chance of getting past the primary, much less winning the presidency. His potential presidential run is about as electrifying as a dead battery. Despite this, Pence says his supporters are urging him to put his name out there as a contender.

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Here’s a pensive Pence. (WATCH)

PENCE 2028? Former Vice President Mike Pence says he’s hearing from supporters nationwide about another presidential bid following the 2026 midterms.



“This version of republicanism was just rejected by the American people.”



Pence argues the GOP has strayed from its conservative… pic.twitter.com/T03GVS7Sbv — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 13, 2026

(post continues) …roots, saying his immediate focus is restoring the party’s traditional agenda. “I don’t know what the future holds, but all of my energies, all of focus and my calling now is to be a champion and an advocate for the conservative principles that have defined our party”

Are "a lot of people" behind those bushes over there now? — Mare Loch (@Mare_Loch) November 12, 2026

Sure, there’s Leif, Russell, and Twiggy.

Posters wonder if the ‘supporters’ urging Pence to try for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination are even real.

How many voices does he hear? There's meds for that. — Holly (@foreveralone11w) November 13, 2026

His wife, his dog, his cat, their pet turtle.. — Austin Russell (@stateofdeepness) November 12, 2026

He left out that all of their last names are Pence — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) November 12, 2026

Sorry, Mike, that just isn't true. Literally, no one outside your family and a few Republicans in the Surrender Caucus want you to run for President. — FirstPrinciplesMike (@OldWisdom44) November 12, 2026

He was my governor. I’m not one of those voices. — Rock (@RSteam212) November 12, 2026

Dude I live in Indiana, he needs to just go away — Hercule Poirot's Smarter Brother (@SeniorDude14) November 12, 2026

Even people from his home state want nothing to do with him. Ouch!

Commenters laughingly suggest Pence team up with walking snooze fest Jeb Bush.

Maybe you and Jeb! can put together a fun ticket. — Sarchasm 🇺🇸 (@HeloFlyNavy) November 13, 2026

Going to be difficult to recapture the magic of his last presidential run pic.twitter.com/xBJvwj13Xp — T. Wilkinson ⛳️ (@Vinantonelli) November 12, 2026

Nobody wants this guy as president. I’ve been to funerals where the corpse has more charisma than Mike pence.



Gag — Joker (@joker_cle) November 13, 2026

Probably less stiff, too.

Posters have narrowed the ‘support’ to someone who introduced himself to Pence at the 2020 VP debate.

Fly > "a lot of people" — Eslatt (@Eslatt13) November 12, 2026

It was me! pic.twitter.com/IszMZnQ5zn — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) November 12, 2026

So that’s where Pence’s presidential ‘buzz’ is coming from!

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