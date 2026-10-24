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Hair Bawl: Video of Baby Born With Full Mustache Fools Internet but Quips and Memes Keep Coming

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 24, 2026 2:05 AM
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Hair Bawl: Video of Baby Born With Full Mustache Fools Internet but Quips and Memes Keep Coming
meme

It seemed too good to be true. On Friday night, a video circulated on X featuring a newborn child with a full mustache. Many assumed the kid with the hairy lip was born in Ecuador since the account claimed to be a news site based in the South American country. The site’s Spanish name translates to Ecuador Up to Date 365. It turns out the video is fake, but that didn’t stop many from laughing at the AI-enhanced babe’s expense.

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Here’s video of the facial fuzz that has social media abuzz. (WATCH)

English translation: Analysis of inconsistencies in the facial hair during movement and artificial lighting suggests the video was modified with AI. There is no independent confirmation of a real medical case.

An Internet hoax, but a fun one.

Many posters immediately thought of Pubert Addams from the Addams Family movies, who looked just like his father Gomez.

Really miss Raul Julia. Great actor.

Commenters had fun with a baby who was welcomed into the world looking like a grown man. These are hilarious.

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His push lawnmower only blows bubbles.

The hirsute hombre was meant to be a meme.

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Posters are calling that last one ‘Genghis Juan,’ and we can’t stop laughing! Well, the laughs are real even though the video is fake.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | FAKE NEWS | LATIN AMERICA | VIDEO | ENTERTAINMENT

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