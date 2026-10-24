Hair Bawl: Video of Baby Born With Full Mustache Fools Internet but Quips and Memes Keep Coming

It seemed too good to be true. On Friday night, a video circulated on X featuring a newborn child with a full mustache. Many assumed the kid with the hairy lip was born in Ecuador since the account claimed to be a news site based in the South American country. The site’s Spanish name translates to Ecuador Up to Date 365. It turns out the video is fake, but that didn’t stop many from laughing at the AI-enhanced babe’s expense.

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Here’s video of the facial fuzz that has social media abuzz. (WATCH)

Un video de un bebé con vello facial se ha vuelto viral, generando miles de reacciones. Los expertos recuerdan que cada caso debe evaluarse con un profesional de salud. pic.twitter.com/lEf5vwZ0cw — Ecuador Al Día 365 (@ecuadoraldia365) October 23, 2026

English translation: Analysis of inconsistencies in the facial hair during movement and artificial lighting suggests the video was modified with AI. There is no independent confirmation of a real medical case.

What in the Pablo Escobar is this? — Jarod Mitchell (@jarodmitchellx) October 23, 2026

An Internet hoax, but a fun one.

Many posters immediately thought of Pubert Addams from the Addams Family movies, who looked just like his father Gomez.

Es el bebé de Los Locos Addams pic.twitter.com/HGgWM2dnI9 — ᴍ_ᴅᴜᴛᴄʜ_ꜱ (@MDutchS1) October 23, 2026

Really miss Raul Julia. Great actor.

Commenters had fun with a baby who was welcomed into the world looking like a grown man. These are hilarious.

Looks like we would prefer bottle of Modelo over breast milk — KJV1611USA (@KJV1611USA) October 23, 2026

Bro came out the womb looking for a cerveza — Cowboys Copium (@CowboysCopium) October 23, 2026

Already old enough to buy beer & cigarettes 😄 — MXG (@Cli_ps1) October 23, 2026

Worked with him on an oil rig back in 94, great bloke — ⏳ Michael Dunworth⌛️ (@MichaelDunwort1) October 23, 2026

This baby drives a minivan and spends $300 a week at Costco — Warren Wilhelm (@FormerlyKnownWW) October 23, 2026

Imagine being born and the first thing you have to do is pay your mortgage. — The Thought Police (@NorthernTouch49) October 23, 2026

That baby slid out of the womb holding the title to a 2009 Ford Ranger and a business license. — Dontay Atkinson (@DonAtkinsonNFL) October 23, 2026

That’s one hard working baby. — jay. (@eusoujayme) October 23, 2026

I just know he’s destined to be the greatest gardener the world has ever seen — RanThruUnc🦟🍖 (@MosquitoMeat) October 23, 2026

He started his lawn service company already — Hambone's Word. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@Keithhambone) October 24, 2026

His push lawnmower only blows bubbles.

The hirsute hombre was meant to be a meme.

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say hello to my little friend pic.twitter.com/YXLdVIuPms — ᴛᴜʀʙᴏ ⌁ 增压 (@TurboXaped) October 23, 2026

when ur just born but you gotta get picked up at home depot for a shift pic.twitter.com/aC9Wob0TWW — dicey.com (@DiceyHQ) October 23, 2026

Posters are calling that last one ‘Genghis Juan,’ and we can’t stop laughing! Well, the laughs are real even though the video is fake.

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