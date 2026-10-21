Side by Sideburns: Missouri Political Matchup Features Men With Identical Throwback Facial Hair

Two Missouri political candidates not only look alike, but are facing off against each other. They resemble each other because of their throwback facial hair. It’s a distinctive trim that is more at home in the 19th century than the 21st. You don’t see many pols sporting handlebar mustaches and mutton chop sideburns nowadays.

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Check out the whiskers that have so many snickering. (READ)

The two candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 158 have something in common.



Left: incumbent R - Scott Cupps

Right: D - Chris Foster pic.twitter.com/YASVUUH9Zk — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 17, 2026

Few people have the chops to represent that district. — Ben (@Supernomas) October 20, 2026

We see what you did there.

Several posters immediately thought of two men famous for the furry facial style. But let’s start with a clever joke.

Chester A Arthur and Chester B Arthur — Shan e :^0 (@Lavecchiav3) October 20, 2026

Both are descendants of President Chester A. Arthur. pic.twitter.com/SC6B2elt4h — Overhand curve (@WACandyCummings) October 20, 2026

Chester A Arthur approves pic.twitter.com/bXUg9Ukz5k — Drew Howard (@EntertainmentDH) October 20, 2026

Eh, close enough, welcome back, Ambrose Burnside. — Charles Wang (@cfwang1337) October 20, 2026

A little word origin trivia: Union General Ambrose Burnside’s facial hair gave us ‘burnsides,’ which was eventually flipped to ‘sideburns.’

Two commenters argued over which candidate was trying the hardest to impress.

I have to say, the guy on the right looks like he's trying too hard to imitate the guy on the left. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 20, 2026

I think he is mocking “Tex” on the left. But the guy on the left is the one trying too hard. He went shopping for that hat. Imagine yourself spending weeks trying to find the perfect cowboy hat that matches your beard. — John Smith (@HazyPhloyd) October 21, 2026

That beard is on point, though. He just has to embrace the baldness. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 21, 2026

We like the hat.

Of course, posters had plenty of quips about these two classically clippered gentlemen.

That’s two pics of the same guy, and you can’t convince me otherwise. — Lucy Johnson (@LucyofKyle) October 20, 2026

Would a run-off involve tying a maiden to railroad tracks? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 20, 2026

An election tie will be broken by a good ole fashioned sarsaparilla drinking contest. — Chad D Smith (@smithchadd) October 20, 2026

Finally. John America vs. John America — Richard M. Nixon (@realRickNixon) October 21, 2026

They both look like they play the spoons in a Bluegrass band called Cleveland Sanford and the Alabama Steamrollers — Andrew (@gtothanow) October 20, 2026

please let there be video of a debate between the two of them. — tjhiggins 🐀 (@tjhiggins) October 20, 2026

We are sad to report there's no debate video to be found.

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