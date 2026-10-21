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Side by Sideburns: Missouri Political Matchup Features Men With Identical Throwback Facial Hair

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 21, 2026 4:30 AM
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Side by Sideburns: Missouri Political Matchup Features Men With Identical Throwback Facial Hair
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Two Missouri political candidates not only look alike, but are facing off against each other. They resemble each other because of their throwback facial hair. It’s a distinctive trim that is more at home in the 19th century than the 21st. You don’t see many pols sporting handlebar mustaches and mutton chop sideburns nowadays.

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Check out the whiskers that have so many snickering. (READ)

We see what you did there.

Several posters immediately thought of two men famous for the furry facial style. But let’s start with a clever joke.

A little word origin trivia: Union General Ambrose Burnside’s facial hair gave us ‘burnsides,’ which was eventually flipped to ‘sideburns.’

Two commenters argued over which candidate was trying the hardest to impress.

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We like the hat.

Of course, posters had plenty of quips about these two classically clippered gentlemen.

We are sad to report there's no debate video to be found.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ENTERTAINMENT | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | MISSOURI

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