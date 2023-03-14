Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend on his “Florida Blueprint” tour. During his speech, he couldn’t help but draw attention to one particular component of the Florida Blueprint: the total domination of the Republican Party.

.@RonDeSantisFL: "For the first time since the Civil War period, there's not a single Democrat elected to statewide office…we came, we saw, and we have left the Democratic party for dead." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YbKNy6tyDd — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) March 13, 2023

Former U.S. Representative from Florida Debbie Mucarsel-Powell heard that and was struck by the obvious parallels between DeSantis and late Marxist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. It couldn’t be more obvious now that they’re pretty much the same person, you see:

In Cuba, Castro followed the one party, one state rule. One party state is a a state under a dictatorship. DeSantis is following in Castro’s footsteps but he won’t get too far. Floridians are seeing right through his extremism. https://t.co/0LJn8I4UWn — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) March 13, 2023

Fidel Castro ruled over Cuba with an iron fist and no party to oppose him. Ron DeSantis governs Florida and the Democratic Party was on the ballot in statewide elections and voters overwhelmingly rejected it.

Obviously Florida is turning into communist Cuba as we speak. If Debbie hadn’t pointed it out to us, we might never would’ve put two and two together!

A ridiculous and desperate comparison. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) March 13, 2023

It’s shocking that the Cubans continued to re-elect Castro. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 14, 2023

When did Cuba have free elections, Debbie? — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) March 14, 2023

The won elections Deb. How is that like a dictatorship? — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 14, 2023

And do we really want to go there as far as one-party domination amounting to statewide dictatorship? Because …

GP Now do New York and California. https://t.co/oj3T4NK1qj — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 14, 2023

Wouldn’t California therefore be a dictatorship? — Bubbletrousers (@Bubble1Mc) March 14, 2023

If democrats won every single statewide office in FL..would you be calling it a dictatorship if the one party state was the color blue? I doubt it. Try running better candidates. https://t.co/CiSRTQeq4L — Devin…PNW4Ever…🇺🇸☘️ (@ppm1214) March 14, 2023

The difference being that Florida does have two parties AND the people roundly reject one of those parties – yours! — Hillbilly Progeny (@TomT_FL) March 14, 2023

That doesn’t make Florida a dictatorship, Debbie. It just makes it red.

If DeSantis is a dictator, like Castro, he is doing the poorest job of being one. Just terrible. — Daniel Tames (@DanTames) March 13, 2023

