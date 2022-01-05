Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell recently informed MSNBC host Chris Hayes that if Republicans win back a congressional majority this November, “voting as we know it in this country will be gone”:

'This is it': Rep. Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if Republicans win majorityhttps://t.co/2xiyHAMsZc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 4, 2022

Pretty bold proclamation there.

Watch:

In case you missed any of that, MSNBC has given you lots of chances to catch it:

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting in this country as we know it will be gone,” Rep. Swalwell says. “This is not only the most important election, but if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election.”https://t.co/wxolbGaa9n — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 4, 2022

This is serious, folks. Eric Swalwell is a serious person and MSNBC is a serious news network.

The annual MSNBC tradition of pretending the world will end if Dems lose an election continues apace. pic.twitter.com/BTcaSbLlku — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 4, 2022

How many years are they going to play this card? At some point they’ve got to realize that this sort of over-the-top fearmongering has diminishing returns. Eventually nobody’s going to believe the boy who cried wolf.

They really mean it this time! Please ignore the previous 10 times. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2022

This is the most important election in our lifetime…seriously. We totally mean it this time. C'mon, everything depends on this election. https://t.co/oIKarUVspZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 5, 2022

Our democracy is at stake! RT if you agree! — Birthday Party Stan Account (@bdayparty2020) January 5, 2022

