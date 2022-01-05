Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell recently informed MSNBC host Chris Hayes that if Republicans win back a congressional majority this November, “voting as we know it in this country will be gone”:

Pretty bold proclamation there.

Watch:

In case you missed any of that, MSNBC has given you lots of chances to catch it:

This is serious, folks. Eric Swalwell is a serious person and MSNBC is a serious news network.

How many years are they going to play this card? At some point they’ve got to realize that this sort of over-the-top fearmongering has diminishing returns. Eventually nobody’s going to believe the boy who cried wolf.

