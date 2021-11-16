Merrick Garland, please pick up the white courtesy phone.

Because it must be ringing off the hook right now:

Trending

Welp.

Seems like an appropriate response to this particular development, yes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher RufoDoJdomestic terrorismeducationemailFBIGOPhouse gopHouse Judiciary CommitteeHouse RepublicansJustice DepartmentmemoMerrick GarlandNational School Boards AssociationNSBAparentsschool boardstestimonythreat tagswhistleblower

Recommended Twitchy Video