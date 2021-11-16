Merrick Garland, please pick up the white courtesy phone.

Because it must be ringing off the hook right now:

BREAKING: House Republicans have obtained whistleblower documents showing that the FBI is using its counterterrorism division to investigate and add "threat tags" to parents—contradicting Attorney General Garland's sworn testimony. Merrick Garland must resign. pic.twitter.com/2T4sjSU9sf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

This is the smoking gun. Attorney General Garland provided zero evidence that parents are engaging in credible threats or acts of violence. And yet, he mobilized the FBI Counterterrorism Division to use counterterrorism tools for investigating, tracking, and tagging parents. pic.twitter.com/PHpVIqvlBw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

Welp.

Seems like an appropriate response to this particular development, yes.

This man is a menace to truth, justice, and law. He used the FBI to run interference for the teachers unions and to suppress middle-class American families. The parent movement must not stop until he resigns in disgrace. pic.twitter.com/5sswvue8g1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

