Dear God. Did you hear what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just did? Because CNN heard about it and they seem pretty out-of-breath over it:

JUST IN: Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill that bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots and empowers partisan poll watchers. https://t.co/sxZmlZJvvc — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2021

Dear God. Texas is a waking nightmare:

▪︎ Bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting

▪︎ New vote-by-mail ID mandates

▪︎ Bans officials from mailing unsolicited mail-in ballot applications

▪︎ Empowers poll watchers

▪︎ New requirements for assisting voters

▪︎ Monthly voter roll checks https://t.co/BhfZ6Q3fTa — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2021

Oh, the humanity!

MY GOD!! It's like Jim Crow all over again! pic.twitter.com/UXoRfhiy9N — Abe Froman (@sausageking_af) September 7, 2021

CNN is clearly terrified by this development … aren’t you?

I don’t really know how these are controversial — Stn (@s_neemer) September 7, 2021

I'm reading this and I'm not seeing literal Jim Eagle here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2021

Maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Let’s look again:

You know, come to think of it, we’re not really seeing what’s so scary about the voting law. Could it be that CNN is just fearmongering?

That’s exactly what it could be. That’s exactly what it is.

Many states require you to request mail in ballots including Delaware. I didn’t realize so many people were voting between the house of 10pm and 6am? Who knew requiring some sort of identification was so controversial. You walk into a bank they ask for id. At the airport etc. — Josh Rosen (@jrosen1033) September 7, 2021

All these sound like Texas wants to make sure the integrity of their elections are high and can be trusted. — Alexander (@AIexander91) September 7, 2021

Election integrity is a good thing, CNN.

You say all this like it's a bad thing. — Will Campbell (@WillPower555) September 7, 2021

Right? “Voting restrictions bill” sounds a lot scarier than “election integrity bill,” but reality’s not scary. Join us in reality, CNN, won’t you?

Seems reasonable to me — pikeman (@the_pike_man) September 7, 2021

Sounds pretty good to me — Erik Delatorre (@erikdlt) September 7, 2021

This is great! — GrammyAmy (@amyb293) September 7, 2021

Damn this bill rules — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 7, 2021

cool, seems like a secure election if you ask me. https://t.co/VUWL5sM2Y9 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 7, 2021

Excellent. More of this. Democrats have eroded faith in our elections enough. It's time to fight back. https://t.co/W7tIq6rXSR — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2021

Do you want fair elections, CNN, or don’t you?

The only flaw I see with the Texas law is that it doesn't raise the voting age to 35. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2021

Heh. Baby steps.