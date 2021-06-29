The economy may be tanking, but there are still bright spots!

As firearms expert and The Reload founder Stephen Gutowski explains, the gun industry is booming:

Smith & Wesson's sales are up 100% over the past year. They've expanded production by 60% and hired 300 new employees. https://t.co/pzPglUgpxM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

Americans really, really want guns. And ammo:

Related question: Why is it that ammunition production seemingly doesn't meet market demand as effectively as firearm production? — Mathias McCauley (@MccauleyMathias) June 29, 2021

That's a really good question. I don't have a great answer. Gun makers have struggled to meet demand too. Smith & Wesson said they only have a week's worth of distribution inventory right now. But they do seem to be doing a little bit better than ammo makers. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

Yes, the availability (and, thus, pricing) of ammo right now is difficult to understand. Just use a standard reply for all durable goods, I suppose…high market demand, materials supply disruption(s), and labor shortage. — Mathias McCauley (@MccauleyMathias) June 29, 2021

Gun and ammo manufacturers are definitely staying busy.

The gun company paid off all it's debt and was able to pay out a dividend for the first time. https://t.co/pzPglUgpxM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

It's not just Smith & Wesson either. “I think every manufacturer right now is benefiting from this outsized level of demand that we’re witnessing,” Mark Oliva, a National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesman, told @TheReloadSite. https://t.co/pzPglUgpxM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

Ruger saw a 50% sales increase year over year in its last quarter. Top ammo manufacturers Olin and Vista have seen about a 4-fold increase in their stock value the past year. And there's no sign things are slowing down yet. https://t.co/pzPglUgpxM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

Check out the full piece for more details: https://t.co/pzPglUgpxM — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 29, 2021

You genuinely love to see it.

USA USA USA! — avran (@avran) June 29, 2021

Hell yeah!

Well what do you know, @JoeBiden IS creating good jobs! Congratulations, Mr. President. https://t.co/UoAIVqu67m — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 29, 2021

Hey, look at that. Joe Biden is creating jobs after all. https://t.co/pKHguDyXQ1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2021

Looks like we owe him an apology.

