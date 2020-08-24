Richard Grenell will be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention this week.

But before you get too impressed, Chris Johnson, White House reporter for the LGBTQ Washington Blade, needs to make sure you understand that Grenell’s just Donald Trump’s token gay:

Because obviously no self-respecting LGBTQ person would speak at the RNC.

Apparently his being a Republican negates all that.

Bigotry like Johnson’s really is telling. The Left frequently tries to shame the Right for not being inclusive, but any Republican or conservative who doesn’t adhere to the Left’s caricature of Republicans and conservatives isn’t legitimate and deserves to be shamed.

The GOP is damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

For what it’s worth, Grenell handles this crap like a champ. Here’s how he responded to Johnson’s dumb take:

Snort. Well played, sir.

