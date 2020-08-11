You know who we haven’t heard from in a while? Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill.

Thank goodness for Andrea Mitchell doing her part to keep Hill front and center on the national stage. Otherwise we’d miss out on important social and political commentary like this:

Disgraced former congresswoman @KatieHill4CA likens herself to a victim of sexual abuse, blames sexism for being removed from Congress pic.twitter.com/RiY1CWuWVC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

“One of the biggest reasons I decided to write the book, is that I feel like my experiences are … so universal across — whether it’s experiences around sexual assault or an abusive relationship or even the way that power manifests & how women are treated once they are in power" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

Cont’d: "So we need to have a plan to dismantle those systemic blockades that women are facing." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

We’re gonna have to stop Hill there. You know, since Andrea didn’t.

That’s some serious mental gymnastics. — GB (@GBtablereads) August 11, 2020

Her “experiences are universal”. You mean all women bosses have throuples with their employees? pic.twitter.com/vBssPvM3FR — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) August 11, 2020

She’s so gross. — spatty (@SpattyAl) August 11, 2020

What was the point of Andrea Mitchell’s exercise, exactly?

Andrea Mitchell asked 3 questions: 1) Don’t women like you face a double standard? 2) How do we stop the stereotypes you’ve experienced 3) Do you regret leaving Congress #journalism https://t.co/EWzBJYAmrq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2020

So @mitchellreports had a throuple of questions. — barrshouldreclaimhistime (@guyguyerson8) August 11, 2020

Let’s hear it for Real Journalism™.