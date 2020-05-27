Anti-Semitic crime in Germany has surged quite a bit, according to Germany’s interior secretary. The Hill covered the distressing news:

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1265705354161278981

Oh, hey. Where’d the tweet go?

No matter. This is why the gods invented screenshots:

They deleted it. But here's what it looked like. pic.twitter.com/nuplFXSktO — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 27, 2020

Wonder why they’d try to memory-hole a tweet like that …

yipes, that's a high barhttps://t.co/cfZc53518M — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 27, 2020

No kidding.

Are you sure about that. https://t.co/rEYh4BxPZt — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) May 27, 2020

Maybe just a little bit …

well i mean probably not the /highest/ https://t.co/RiYXcKTWbX — N. Bourbaki, Bad Take Haver (@d08890) May 27, 2020

maybe the second highest https://t.co/FzU5yFryAk — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 27, 2020

I can think of a time when anti-Semitic crimes in Germany were higher https://t.co/fMltUrbEOJ — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) May 27, 2020

Records only go back to 1946. https://t.co/AhhXc1SM29 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 27, 2020

I think you should recheck the numbers… I'd start around 1933. pic.twitter.com/Ac5WkEPCcE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 27, 2020

A very unfortunate fire destroyed all records before 1946. Same fire reappeared decades later to destroy this tweet. pic.twitter.com/sfro3yPO7f — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 27, 2020

Oof.

***

Update:

The original headline has been memory-holed as well.

Before:

And after: