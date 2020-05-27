Anti-Semitic crime in Germany has surged quite a bit, according to Germany’s interior secretary. The Hill covered the distressing news:
Oh, hey. Where’d the tweet go?
No matter. This is why the gods invented screenshots:
Wonder why they’d try to memory-hole a tweet like that …
yipes, that's a high barhttps://t.co/cfZc53518M
No kidding.
Um… Ever? https://t.co/rnnO8GlS4u
Are you sure about that. https://t.co/rEYh4BxPZt
https://t.co/kXlV9nnBKt pic.twitter.com/r91r8RAo3X
Oh honey no. https://t.co/cysW7nyqjZ
This is factually inaccurate. #NeverForget https://t.co/tZ6wb2iotP
Maybe just a little bit …
well i mean probably not the /highest/ https://t.co/RiYXcKTWbX
maybe the second highest https://t.co/FzU5yFryAk
I can think of a time when anti-Semitic crimes in Germany were higher https://t.co/fMltUrbEOJ
Records only go back to 1946. https://t.co/AhhXc1SM29
I think you should recheck the numbers… I'd start around 1933. pic.twitter.com/Ac5WkEPCcE
A very unfortunate fire destroyed all records before 1946. Same fire reappeared decades later to destroy this tweet. pic.twitter.com/sfro3yPO7f
Oof.
***
Update:
The original headline has been memory-holed as well.
Before:
And after:
They changed the headline. pic.twitter.com/nrUGK5VlDc
