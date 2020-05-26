Jim Acosta’s probably still the frontrunner when it comes to most obnoxious Real Reporter, but PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is nipping at his heels:

Should Kayleigh McEnany call off White House press briefings again? Do journos like Yamiche miss complaining about the lack of White House press briefings?

Wow, Yamiche. Whatever they’re paying you at PBS, it’s not enough. That kind of brilliant analysis is just priceless.

