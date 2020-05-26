Kate Kelly has a blue checkmark, so she’s a very important person. What makes her so important, you ask? Well, just look at her Twitter bio:

And yesterday, she shared a very important take with her followers:

“I repeat.” That must mean she knows what she’s talking about.

Apparently she read it in a book:

I cited it yesterday. The book is Sisters in Spirit: Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Influence on Early American Feminists by Sally Roesch Wagner. It’s an excellent book & her scholarship is fascinating. That’s why I got excited & tweeted about it. — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) May 26, 2020

Who wouldn’t get excited about a book blaming white men for introducing Native Americans to rape?

This page is curated by a trained historian. I already knew that you didn't know how to evaluate sources. — Bad History Takes (@badhistorytakes) May 26, 2020

We had to use a tweet with a screenshot because Kelly deleted it. She couldn’t delete the responses, though.

And I thought her legal takes were bad — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) May 26, 2020

They also didn't have death, sadness, poverty, and all the rivers flowed with honey and it rained chocolate syrup every week — Michael Caruana (@mikecaruana18) May 26, 2020

hot take: no bad things happened, ever, until the White People™ came — Ginger Bread (@G1nger_Bread) May 26, 2020

Also treating natives as a monolith is as dumb as it is offensive. Hundreds of tribes with different cultures and languages existed in North America alone. It's like saying Finland and Britain have the same culture. — Justin J Josephson (@JustinJJosephs1) May 26, 2020

(Wait until she hears about slavery amongst the different tribes.) — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) May 26, 2020

Native American societies had imperialism, slavery and human sacrifice, the notion that they didn't also have rape is ridiculous. — Alpaca De Guerra (@AlpacaDeGuerra) May 26, 2020

When you get so woke that you regress back to noble savage stereotypes — Socialism will Win🌹 (@redcampstaff) May 25, 2020

There’s plenty more where that came from, of course.

Now, we do think it’s worth noting that Kelly says some members of her family have been taking verbal abuse for her tweet:

Update: Just got a call from my BROTHER. He was also harassed by a stranger last night bc of this tweet. This is absolutely out of control & unacceptable by any standard. pic.twitter.com/nhKwaOo4q9 — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) May 26, 2020

This morning bc of this @badhistorytakes tweet I got a worried call from my dad. My *father* got this last night from a stranger— who somehow found his #. This is not an appropriate response for a tweet you think is historically inaccurate. It just isn’t. https://t.co/HztrFp0w0l pic.twitter.com/pmnszVejXv — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) May 26, 2020

My dad isn’t online at all & doesn’t even know how to do screenshots, so he took a picture w my mom’s phone. This is not an appropriate “punishment” for firing off a line from a book I was reading yesterday. Again… it just isn’t. pic.twitter.com/EShMLsPamQ — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) May 26, 2020

No matter how stupid Kelly’s take was, neither she nor her family deserve that. She’s got just as much a right as everyone else to say something stupid.