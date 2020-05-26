Kate Kelly has a blue checkmark, so she’s a very important person. What makes her so important, you ask? Well, just look at her Twitter bio:

And yesterday, she shared a very important take with her followers:

“I repeat.” That must mean she knows what she’s talking about.

Apparently she read it in a book:

Who wouldn’t get excited about a book blaming white men for introducing Native Americans to rape?

We had to use a tweet with a screenshot because Kelly deleted it. She couldn’t delete the responses, though.

There’s plenty more where that came from, of course.

Now, we do think it’s worth noting that Kelly says some members of her family have been taking verbal abuse for her tweet:

No matter how stupid Kelly’s take was, neither she nor her family deserve that. She’s got just as much a right as everyone else to say something stupid.

