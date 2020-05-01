Anyone remember this moment from Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings?

Kavanaugh: "I understand the passions of the moment, but I would say to those senators, your words have meaning… You sowed the wind. For decades to come, I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind." pic.twitter.com/cIqPIFaLmY — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) May 1, 2020

At the time, Kavanaugh’s detractors clutched their pearls, attempting to frame it as some kind of threat.

Remember when the narrative™️ from the Left on this clip was that Kavanaugh was “threatening” them? — Kid Ghastly was self isolating anyway (@kidghastly) May 1, 2020

We remember. But as it turns out, Kavanaugh’s remarks were prophetic.

Perfect — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 1, 2020

Mannnnn He called it https://t.co/znIJKPxKZR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 1, 2020

Did he ever.