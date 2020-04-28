Even as China’s global standing isn’t what it used to be, at least the ChiComs can still count on useful idiots like Chris Murphy to do PR for them:

We don't know where the virus started. But Trump was warned that the Wuhan lab had security issues. And instead of following up, he pulled most of our health staff out of China. @SenMarkey and I sent a letter to Secretary Pompeo today asking questions.https://t.co/5XuTIeT5l2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 28, 2020

Here’s a question: He’s kidding, right? He’s gotta be kidding. Or else he just hopes we’re all stupid.

It started in China. Glad I could help. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 28, 2020

"We don't know where the virus started" — this is straight out of the Chinese gov't disinformation campaign playbook https://t.co/mUO4KBkrRh — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) April 28, 2020

Murphy knows exactly where he’s getting his talking points from.

Why is a United States senator lying about the origins of a deadly virus that has crippled our economy? https://t.co/PsyaUqtKf0 — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 28, 2020

Because Orange Man Bad. Simple as that.