White-hot scoop from CNNâ€™s Chris Cillizza!

If the election were postponed, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would no longer have their jobs. And because of the line of succession, Pelosi, as likely Speaker of the House in 2021, would almost certainly be president for a few months.https://t.co/mUe3yYmYh1 â€” Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 24, 2020

President Pelosi. Canâ€™t you just taste it? Chris Cillizza can.

Or maybe that taste is just from all the booze Chris has apparently been drinking.

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, may be driven to drink by Cillizzaâ€™s tweets, but he was sober enough to see that Cillizza once again got something impressively wrong.

This has already been widely debunked. Pelosiâ€™s term is up in January as well, as is about a 1/3 of the Senate. So it would either be Grassley or more likely Leahy depending. JFC please give your job and salary to someone else. https://t.co/lmtfVlCrcU â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Do you have editors? â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Probably, but they also work for CNN, so â€¦

But if the election were postponed (which won't happen), the presumably Pelosi would not be re-elected either. Nor would any member of the House That means that the President President Pro Temp of the Senate would be Acting President. â€” Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) April 24, 2020

Good man and good point! Updated the piece! â€” Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 24, 2020

Effectively rendering the whole piece pointless.

I updated the piece! Which undercuts the entire thesis of my piece. I journalismed! pic.twitter.com/VninYuTvEd â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

If heâ€™s not the dumbest, heâ€™s at the very least right up near the top of the list.