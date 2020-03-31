Earlier today, Rick Wilson went after the notion that the impeachment circus was a distraction from the COVID19 crisis:

"Trump was so distracted by impeachment he couldn't focus on Corona!" Except when he was golfing about a dozen times between January 1st and March 8th. Anyone want to fill in the dates? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 31, 2020

Self-described “award-winning journalist” and CNN commentator Sophia A. Nelson also thinks it’s hogwash, and she made that quite clear in her response to Wilson:

They just always got an excuse to cover for his retarded ass! https://t.co/bRKe6to7zZ — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 31, 2020

Here’s a screenshot, for obvious reasons:

This won’t end well https://t.co/3FDht3oJSk — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 31, 2020

You’re really going with that word? Really? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 31, 2020

The r-word? Really? I despise this administration but that’s no reason to disparage people with developmental differences. Please reconsider. — Amy C. Waninger (@AmyCWaninger) March 31, 2020

I'm sure you can find a suitable pejorative without resorting to this. — Brenda Flanagan (@FlanaganNJTV) March 31, 2020

You should really delete this. — 🥄 Angela Altman – Askewed Views (@altman_angela) March 31, 2020

No. No no no. Shame on you — KellyH (@KelHow76) March 31, 2020

This isn't it. You know better. — Leona Lynn Lauter (@AubinLeona) March 31, 2020

Really, @cnn? Are you going to let this stand? — Susan McConnell (@yikessue) March 31, 2020

Delete, my goodness, you used that term and you work for whom?? That’s so ugly. — Craig Hollenbeck (@EPHS_APCP) March 31, 2020

delete this, what the hell. how do you write for a living and yet not understand the power of words? — 🔴 social distancing since '02 🔴 (@epic_skyline) March 31, 2020

@cnn y'all need to get your girl. — Jess (@Just_JLC) March 31, 2020

It will no doubt please you to know that Nelson wound up deleting her tweet because she was really sorry.

As the father of an amazing special needs child, it breaks my heart to see people continue to hurl the R-word as an insult. Hoping @IAmSophiaNelson can learn from this and be better moving forward. — evan rosenblum (@EvanTMZ) March 31, 2020

Spoiler: She wasn’t actually sorry. She just got tired of “you guys” giving her a hard time:

I will delete the tweet cause you guys just can’t help yourselves! I respect your concern. https://t.co/GPOC8t4C0N — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 31, 2020

So classy. She definitely belongs at the Lincoln Project — and CNN.

Quite an apology. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 31, 2020

How very…gracious? — Ariana Venti 🧼✋🏾🤚🏾🦠 (@reenatweets2) March 31, 2020

wtf is wrong with you — 🧼lee sanders (@4dlsf) March 31, 2020

This is CNN. Unbelievable — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) March 31, 2020

Using derogatory dehumanizing language towards any group is 'allowed' in America, Sophia. However, professionals like yourself should be held to a higher standard. I cannot imagine why @vijaya would exempt you from this standard? My autistic nephew and niece deserve better. https://t.co/2P1eRmLLAy — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 31, 2020

Sir with all due respect you want to be outraged. So why not at my tweet going after the behavior of a foul President who everyday does what you describe below. Everyday! Yes. In America you can use words that are in public discourse, colloquiums, in the dictionary. Yes. https://t.co/yBvzrmZC24 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 31, 2020

So, she’s just like the rest of the Lincoln Project frauds: crowing about having principles from way down in the gutter.