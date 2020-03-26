Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is absolutely livid that the COVID19 relief bill passed in the Senate.

Yaaaaaas, Kween AOC! Draaaaag Trump and Senate Republicans, who are entirely responsible for the bill being passed and for money being effectively stolen from “taxpaying immigrants … who pay more taxes than Amazon.”

Which means …

Yeah, well. She probably blames the Senate GOP for no Democratic senators voting “yes” on her Green New Deal, too.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCoronavirus ReliefCoronavirus Relief BillCOVID19 reliefCOVID19 relief billimmigrants