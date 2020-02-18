Bernie Sanders and other Medicare for All proponents love to bust out the UK as a shining example of how wonderful and inclusive and universal universal health care can be. Well, here’s what the NHS is up to these days:

Homophobic, sexist and racist patients could be barred from non-emergency care at NHS trusts, under new rules from April https://t.co/lTYHqBmME2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 18, 2020

More from Sky News:

Currently, staff can refuse to treat non-critical patients who are verbally aggressive or physically violent towards them. But these protections will extend to any harassment, bullying or discrimination, including homophobic, sexist or racist remarks. Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote to all NHS staff on Tuesday to announce stronger measures to investigate abuse and harassment towards staff, saying “no act of violence or abuse is minor”. “Being assaulted or abused is not part of the job,” he said.

This is really misleading as it actually addresses physical abuse of nurses, physicians, EMTs, etc. That being said, it also does say they can refuse for hate crimes, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years it’s that people think any disagreement is that. https://t.co/4Petsrojic — not becky (@justanurse25) February 18, 2020

That’s just it. Physical violence is one thing, but a verbal “hate crime” could theoretically be anything that the staff member takes offense to. If a patient who’s been waiting for hours and hours for treatment (because this is the NHS we’re dealing with, after all) lashes out and says something a staff member decides is homophobic, sexist, or racist, that patient can be denied treatment? Seems a little excessive, no? Not to mention highly subjective. What’s so “universal” about that kind of “health care”?

This is my shocked face. https://t.co/i604LdTTWT — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) February 18, 2020

Reminder that traditional Bible teaching held by some in UK to fall into this category. Reminder why I’d never vote for a government to run healthcare. https://t.co/R01jiMhrRN — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) February 18, 2020

Important to note Israeli doctors always treat wounded Palestinian terrorists. I guess some countries are more civilized than others. https://t.co/LpRmohSsly — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 18, 2020

refusing to help tax payers with an opinion… they pay your wages! — Murphs (@LeftBackJM) February 18, 2020

“You don’t have the right opinions, so we will not treat you.” — Bread Line Callahan (@BreadLineGerry) February 18, 2020

See, you guys… eugenics CAN work.

We'll just weed out the unfit and unworthy people by denying them healthcare https://t.co/QLPQTB2oqW — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 18, 2020

“Bake the f**king cake” turned into holding your healthcare hostage real quick. https://t.co/kwFMcs32pH — St. Antonio of Being Nice (@LoneStarTexian) February 18, 2020

"Healthcare is a human right!" "Not for you people." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 18, 2020

I was told health care is a human right… — Steele🦩Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) February 18, 2020