Bernie Sanders and other Medicare for All proponents love to bust out the UK as a shining example of how wonderful and inclusive and universal universal health care can be. Well, here’s what the NHS is up to these days:

More from Sky News:

Currently, staff can refuse to treat non-critical patients who are verbally aggressive or physically violent towards them.

But these protections will extend to any harassment, bullying or discrimination, including homophobic, sexist or racist remarks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote to all NHS staff on Tuesday to announce stronger measures to investigate abuse and harassment towards staff, saying “no act of violence or abuse is minor”.

“Being assaulted or abused is not part of the job,” he said.

That’s just it. Physical violence is one thing, but a verbal “hate crime” could theoretically be anything that the staff member takes offense to. If a patient who’s been waiting for hours and hours for treatment (because this is the NHS we’re dealing with, after all) lashes out and says something a staff member decides is homophobic, sexist, or racist, that patient can be denied treatment? Seems a little excessive, no? Not to mention highly subjective. What’s so “universal” about that kind of “health care”?

