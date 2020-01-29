Kate Smith covers “immigration and abortion access” for CBS News. But apparently “covering abortion access” is just a fancy way of saying “is a pro-abort shill”:

Last night at a New Jersey rally, Trump spoke on abortion: “Virtually every top Dem also now supports late term abortion, ripping babies straight from womb. That’s why I’ve asked congress to probibit later term abortion because GOP believes every child is sacred gift from God.” — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) January 29, 2020

And it’s unacceptable that Donald Trump would use a term like “late-term abortion.” Here, let Kate explain:

Important note: – “late-term Abortion” is NOT a Medical term. Doctors refer to this as late termination of pregnancy. – the violent rhetoric he’s using is something the clinics and @NatAbortionFed have is directly responsible for increases in violence against abortion clinics — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) January 29, 2020

Don’t mind Kate … she’s just guarding the truth. Or something.

You're not a "reporter covering … abortion access." You're an abortion activist. — Frank Gibbons (@frankjgibb) January 29, 2020

This is not unbiased journalism. It's abortion advocacy. — micaiah bilger (@micaiah157) January 29, 2020

Everyone in the press loves saying there's no media bias but you can always find it right there in the stylebook, every time. — Regs (@r3gulations) January 29, 2020

tfw you’re a reporter doing the abortion-rights advocates’ work for them https://t.co/JEdCpNQIaG — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 29, 2020

The National Abortion Federation should hire you and at least pay you for pushing their abortion propaganda because at this point you are working for them for free. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 29, 2020

How generous and thoughtful and objective of her.

I don't think the problem here is terminology… — justaplainGuy (@oneplainGuy) January 29, 2020

What violence against them is there, exactly? Is this violence against these clinics greater than the violence they commit against the babies they're killing? Why are you, a "journalist," running interference for them? — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) January 29, 2020

It matters not at all whether “late-term abortion” is a precise medical term. The question is: What happens in this procedure? And the answer is not a pleasant one, hence the word games. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 29, 2020

"it's not a late-term abortion, it's a late termination of pregnancy" And a termination of pregnancy is otherwise known as a ….? — Sprat Force (@Spratlinger) January 29, 2020

If using the words "late-term abortion" is violent rhetoric Does that not make the act of late term abortion… a violent act? Surely, if he were merely describing a nonviolent act, then it wouldn't constitute violent rhetoric. — Derek Dunn (@DunnJDerek) January 29, 2020

Important note: “ripping babies straight from womb” is not a medical term but is incredibly descriptive and, in fact, paints an accurate portrait of abortion. — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) January 29, 2020