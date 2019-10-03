Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens doesn’t like the NRA. She hates them so much, in fact, that she’s willing to behave like a complete nutjob in public to get her message across:

📢@RepHaleyStevens shouts: The NRA has got to go📢 pic.twitter.com/Vpnun5vwN5 — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) October 2, 2019

Geez Louise.

This is an actual congresswoman. Let that sink in. She looks like a lunatic. pic.twitter.com/FEnAvhB1dP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2019

Wow she is a lunatic. — ⚜️⚜️⚜️WHO DAT⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@JDB81887) October 3, 2019

You’re not supposed to eat the mic https://t.co/RWScPUVXTr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 3, 2019

Her uneasy security guard behind her moves up as she approaches an unsafe distance from the crowd. He looks disappointed in her rhetoric as he is probably carrying a concealed weapon for her protection. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 3, 2019

These people are insane…and dangerous. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 3, 2019

Unhinged and out of control. That is not how you have a civilized discussion. — Mark Schuster (@shooter1165) October 3, 2019

It’s almost as if Haley Stevens, like so many of her fellow Democratic gun grabbers, isn’t really interested in a civilized discussion.